Reliance has launched a new Combo Unlimited Plan, the Reliance 303 Plan with effect from 10th July 2017. The Reliance 303 Plan offers 1 GB data and 60 mins daily. and the validity of the Reliance 303 Plan is 28 days. Reliance 303 Plan offers either 4G/2G data or 4G/3G data depending upon the circle.
Reliance 303 Plan – Complete Info Details
|Plan Name
|Reliance 303 Plan
|Price of the Plan
|Rs. 303
|Benefits
|1 GB data & 60 mins daily
|Call Benefits
|To Any Network in India
|Data Benefits
|2G/4G or 3G/4G (depending upon circle)
|Validity
|28 days
|Status
|Ongoing Offer
|Available from
|10th July 2017
Reliance 303 Plan – 1 GB 4G/3G Data & 60 mins daily
Reliance 303 Plan offers 1 GB 4G or 3G data & 60 mins daily in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kolkatta, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh, Mumbai, Punjab & Rajasthan. The validity however remains the same in all circle at 28 days.
Reliance 303 Plan – 1 GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins daily
Reliance 303 Plan offers 1 GB 4G or 2G data & 60 mins daily in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Chennai, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, UP East & UP West for 28 days.
Reliance 303 Plan – Circle Wise
|Circle
|Benefits
|Andhra Pradesh & Telengana
|1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|Assam
|Not Available
|Bihar & Jharkhand
|Not Available
|Chennai
|1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|Delhi
|1 GB 4G/3G data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|Gujarat
|1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|Haryana
|1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|Himachal Pradesh
|1 GB 4G/3G data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1 GB 4G/3G data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|Karnataka
|1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|Kerala
|1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|Kolkatta
|1 GB 4G/3G data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh
|1 GB 4G/3G data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|Maharashtra
|1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|Mumbai
|1 GB 4G/3G data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|North East India
|Not Available
|Orissa
|Not Available
|Punjab
|1 GB 4G/3G data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|Rajasthan
|1 GB 4G/3G data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|Tamil Nadu
|1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|UP East
|1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|UP West
|1GB 4G/2G Data & 60 mins calls daily to any network
|West Bengal
|Not Available
Reliance 303 Plan – Alternative?
- Reliance 153 Plan – Reliance 153 Plan offers similar benefits with a validity of 14 days
- Reliance 555 Plan – Reliance 303 Plan offers similar benefits with a validity of 90 days
- Jio 399 Plan – You can also check out Jio 399 Plan offering 1 GB data daily, Unlimited Calling and SMS for 84 days
- You can also visit Unlimited Plans Page to know more about any alternatives
Reliance 303 Plan – How to recharge?
- You can recharge Reliance 303 Plan via Reliance App, Online on RCom Website, Offline Retailer or ever on other Portals like PayTM, Mobikwik etc
- You can install Reliance App from here and recharge with Reliance 303 Plan after logging in to it
- For Online Recharging, visit RCom website and Enter your Reliance Number, select Reliance 303 Plan and proceed
