Reliance launches Unlimited Combo Packs 153 & Combo Pack 303

Reliance Unlimited Combo Pack 153 & 303 LaunchedReliance Communications (RCom) has launched 2 New Unlimited Combo Packs for all its customers across India except a few circles. Both the New Combo Plans are active and can be recharged immediately.

Starting with Reliance 153 Plan, Reliance Communication is offering 1 GB data & 60 mins of calls to any network across India per day. The validity of Reliance 153 Plan is however just 14 days.

Similarly, the Reliance 303 Plan is offering same benefits i.e 1GB data & 60 mins of calls to any network in India on daily basis. The validity of the Reliance 303 Plan is 28 days.

Reliance has launched a similar plan few days ago, Reliance 555 Plan offering similar benefits for 90 days, the effective cost per month is less than Rs. 200.

Plan NameReliance 153 PlanReliance 303 Plan
Price of the PlanRs. 153Rs. 303
Benefits1 GB data & 60 mins daily1 GB data & 60 mins daily
Call BenefitsTo Any Network in IndiaTo Any Network in India
Data Benefits2G/4G or 3G/4G (depending upon circle)2G/4G or 3G/4G (depending upon circle)
Validity14 days28 days
StatusOngoing OfferOngoing Offer
Available from10th July 201710th July 2017

The Reliance 153 Plan & Reliance 303 Plan offers 1GB 4G/2G data in 2G circles and 1GB 4G/3G data in circles where it has 3G airwaves. We will update the circle wise price and exact benefits (data type – 2G/3G/4G) very soon. 

