Reliance launches Unlimited Combo Packs 153 & Combo Pack 303

Reliance Communications (RCom) has launched 2 New Unlimited Combo Packs for all its customers across India except a few circles. Both the New Combo Plans are active and can be recharged immediately.

Starting with Reliance 153 Plan, Reliance Communication is offering 1 GB data & 60 mins of calls to any network across India per day. The validity of Reliance 153 Plan is however just 14 days.

Similarly, the Reliance 303 Plan is offering same benefits i.e 1GB data & 60 mins of calls to any network in India on daily basis. The validity of the Reliance 303 Plan is 28 days.

Reliance has launched a similar plan few days ago, Reliance 555 Plan offering similar benefits for 90 days, the effective cost per month is less than Rs. 200.

Plan Name Reliance 153 Plan Reliance 303 Plan Price of the Plan Rs. 153 Rs. 303 Benefits 1 GB data & 60 mins daily 1 GB data & 60 mins daily Call Benefits To Any Network in India To Any Network in India Data Benefits 2G/4G or 3G/4G (depending upon circle) 2G/4G or 3G/4G (depending upon circle) Validity 14 days 28 days Status Ongoing Offer Ongoing Offer Available from 10th July 2017 10th July 2017

The Reliance 153 Plan & Reliance 303 Plan offers 1GB 4G/2G data in 2G circles and 1GB 4G/3G data in circles where it has 3G airwaves. We will update the circle wise price and exact benefits (data type – 2G/3G/4G) very soon.

