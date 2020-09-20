OnePlus 8T will be expected to launch on October, 14

OnePlus is ready to announce its new smartphone, OnePlus 8T. It will be the latest smartphone by OnePlus. The smartphone will be expected to announce on October, 14.

OnePlus 8T Specifications

OnePlus 8T will have a 6.55” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a Corning Gorilla Glasses 5 on its front & back and the frame is aluminum build.

OnePlus 8T will be powered by 7nm+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core ( 1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 585 & 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 585) with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.

OnePlus 8T will be available in two different RAM’s & storage variants, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 12 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option, there is no expandable storage option available on the phone.

OnePlus 8T Camera Features

On the imaging features, OnePlus 8T will arrive with a quad-camera setup, 48 MP main rear camera with 1.12µm pixels & f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For close images, it has a 5MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP camera for depth images with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 32MP camera with f/2.4 aperture.

OnePlus 8T Miscellaneous Features

OnePlus 8T will have a 4500mAh non-removable battery with 65W fast charging with 3.1 Type-C & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & it has an under-display fingerprint sensor. Most important thing is that the phone has 5G network support.

OnePlus 8T Price & Availability

OnePlus 8T will be available in four different colors, Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Intersteller Glow & Polar Silver. Coming to the price, OnePlus 8T is likely to cost around €560 (approximately Rs.44999).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

