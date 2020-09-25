Realme Narzo 20 comes with 6000mAh battery

Realme India is ready to launch its new smartphone of the Narzo series, Realme Narzo 20. The smartphone was launched on September, 21.

Realme Narzo 20 Specifications

Realme Narzo 20 has a 6.5” HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a drop-notch display.

Realme Narzo 20 is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-Core (2 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A75 & 6 x 1.8GHz Cortex-A55) with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with Realme UI 2.0.

Realme Narzo 20 will be available in single RAM & two different storage variants, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage & 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. It has a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Realme Narzo 20 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Realme Narzo 20 comes with the triple camera setup, 48MP camera with 0.8µm pixels & f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.3 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP camera for macro images with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has an 8MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Realme Narzo 20 Miscellaneous Features

Realme Narzo 20 has a 6000mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging & reverse charging with 2.0 micro-USB. Other features include Dual 4G support, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme Narzo 20 Price & Availability

Realme Narzo 20 will be available in two different colors, Glory Silver & Victory Blue. Coming to the price, because of different storage variant prices are also different, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage will be available for Rs.10,499 & 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage will be available for Rs.11,4999.

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

