Exclusive : BSNL to revise its Triple Ace 333, Nehle Pe Dehla 395, Dil Bol ke Khol 349 Plan soon

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is all set to revise its famous Prepaid Packs/STVs from 23rd July, 2017. BSNL will revise its Triple Ace 333 Plan, Dil Bol ke Khol 349 Plan & Nehle per Dehla 395 Plan reducing the validity.

BSNL Nehle Pe Dehle 395 Offer – Now with 60 days Validity

We had already reported the revision of BSNL Nehle Pe Dehla 395 Plan in Madhya Pradesh circle few days back and now the revision will be rolled out across the country. BSNL Nehle Pe Dehla 395 Plan offers 3000 min for Local & STD calls on BSNL network, 1800 min for Local & STD calls on other networks and 2GB data per day.

BSNL Nehle Pe Dehle 395 Plan used to offer the above mentioned freebies for 71 days earlier but will now offer the same benefits for 60 days from 23rd July, 2017

BSNL Triple Ace 333 Plan – Now with 56 days validity

BSNL Triple Ace 333 Plan has been revised twice in less than a month. It was earlier revised when has been revised twice in less than a month. It was earlier revised when BSNL 666 Sixer Plan was launched and now it has been revised once again.

When introduced, BSNL Triple Ace 333 Plan was offering 3GB data per day for 90 days which was reduced to 60 days earlier this month and from 23rd July, 2017, it will offer 3GB data for 56 days only.

BSNL Dil Khol ke Bol 349 Plan – 2.5 GB data (from 2GB data ) but with 26 days validity

At the last BSNL Dil Khol ke Bol 349 Plan is also going to be revised from 23rd July, 2017. BSNL Dil Khol ke Bol 349 Plan when introduced used to offer Unlimited Local & STD calls while in Home circle along with 2 GB data.

From 23rd July, 2017 BSNL Dil Khol ke Bol 349 Plan would now offers 2.5 GB data along with Unlimited Local & STD calls while in Home circle. Similar to above mentioned plans, validity of BSNL Dil Khol ke Bol 349 Plan has also been reduced from 28 days to 26 days now.

Name of the Plan Benefits Price of the STV Validity STV 339 Unlimited Local & STD BSNL to BSNL

30 min daily for BSNL to others, after 30 mins @ 25p/min

Unlimited Data (3 GB/day, after 3 GB/day @ kbps) Rs. 339 26 days Dil Khol ke Bol (STV 349) Unlimited Local & STD calls to any network

Unlimited Data (2.5 GB, after 2.5 GB @ 80 kbps) Rs. 349 26 days Triple Ace (STV 333) Unlimited Data (3 GB/day, after 3GB/day @ 80 kbps) Rs. 333 56 days Nehle Pe Dehla (STV 395) 3000 min Local & STD BSNL to BSNL

1800 min Local & STD BSNL to other network

Unlimited Data (2 GB/day, after 2GB/day @ 80 kbps)

after 3000/1800 min, all calls @ 20p/min Rs. 395 60 days BSNL Chauka (STV 444) Unlimted Data (4 GB /day, after 4GB/day @ 80 kbps) Rs. 444 90 days

