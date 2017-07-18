Telenor launches 2 more Value Pack for UP East circle

Telenor India has announced 2 more Value Pack for its customers in UP East telecom circle. One of the Value Pack offers all Local & STD calls @ 25p/min and other Value Pack offers calls for Local & STD at different rates.

Starting with Value Pack 27, Telenor India is offering all Local & STD calls @ 25p/min. The validity of the Value Pack 27 is 28 days.

Other Value Pack 72 offers Local Telenor to Telenor calls @ 10p/min, Local Telenor to other calls @ 25p/min & STD calls to Telenor & other network @ 30p/min. The validity of the Value Pack 72 is 90 days.

Few days ago, Telenor had a similar Value Pack priced at Rs. 71 which was withdrawn and now the same pack with new price i.e. Rs. 72 has been launched.

Telenor UP East New Value Packs

Price of the Pack Validity Benefits 27 28 days All Local & STD calls at 25p/min 72 90 days Local Telenor to Telenor @ 10p/min, Local Telenor to other call @ 25p/min & STD calls @ 30p/min

You can also check out Telenor 25p Offers – All Local & STD Calls @ 25p/min Packs for UP East on this page.

