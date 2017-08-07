Bharti Airtel is taking the competition quite seriously and leaving no stone unturned to offer competitive offers to existing customers as well as new customers joining its network. Bharti Airtel has now launched Special Roaming Packs that will offer Unlimited Local & STD calls along with Data in Roaming absolutely Free.

But the Airtel’s Special Roaming Packs are available only for new customers who do FRC (First Recharge) of Rs. 449 i.e. only new customers joining with Airtel 449 Plan. After doing FRC of Rs. 449, new Airtel customers have to recharge with these Roaming Pack (priced at around Rs. 50) to enjoy Unlimited Local & STD Calls even in Roaming along with 1 GB data per day for 84 day.

In nutshell, if you spend around Rs. 500 and buy a new Airtel SIM, you will get Unlimited Local & STD calls with 1 GB data per day for 84 days and the Outgoing calls would also be free for 84 days.

But as usual, like any other Airtel scheme, these packs are also available for Airtel customers with 4G handset only. For non 4G handset users, it will offer Unlimited Local & STD calls for 35 days instead of 84 days.

Circle Price of the Special Roaming Pack Andhra Pradesh & Telengana Rs. 54 Assam Rs. 52 Bihar & Jharkhand Rs. 48 Chennai Rs. 58 Delhi Rs. 52 Gujarat Rs. 49 Haryana Rs. 48 Himachal Pradesh Rs. 48 Jammu & Kashmir Prepaid Roaming not allowed Karnataka Rs. 48 Kerala Rs. 46 Kolkatta Rs. 51 Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh Rs. 43 Maharashtra Rs. 52 Mumbai Rs. 51 North East India Rs. 52 Orissa Rs. 47 Punjab Rs. 48 Rajasthan Rs. 44 Tamil Nadu Rs. 58 UP East Rs. 48 UP West Rs. 48 West Bengal Rs. 51

Just a couple of weeks ago, we had reported about Airtel’s Roam Like Home Plans that are available in selected circle and offers Home like Outgoing Tariffs in Roaming, you can check if the same is available in your circle or not?

You should also know about Airtel 449 Plan for which this Special Roaming Pack is launched. Airtel has recently revised its Prepaid Plans for its existing customers by re introducing Airtel 399 Plan with 84 days validity and more such plans. You can visit this link to know all Airtel Prepaid Unlimited Calling & Data Plans.

