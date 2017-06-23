Airtel launches “Roam like Home” Roaming Packs

Airtel India had announced the End of Roaming way back in March, 2017 but what it actually meant was End of Roaming Charges for Incoming Calls in Roaming, the Outgoing Calls are still charged as per the maximum ceiling defined by TRAI. But now, Airtel has started launching Special Roaming Packs offering Roam like Home benefits.

Airtel has launched Special Roaming Tariff Vouchers offering Home like Roam benefits to its users. It should be noted that Incoming Calls are already Free in Roaming and the new Special Tariff Voucher is for the Outgoing Calls.

At present, the Special Roaming Voucher is live & available in Delhi & Maharashtra only for Rs. 52 and Rs. 54 respectively offering “Home Tariffs in Roaming” for 28 days.

We will update as soon as we get information about the Special Roam like Home Tariff Voucher in other circles.

You can check other Roaming Packs for Delhi on this page.

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings



