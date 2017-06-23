Airtel

Airtel launches “Roam like Home” Roaming Packs

Special Roaming Tariff Vouchers offering Home like Roam benefitsAirtel India had announced the End of Roaming way back in March, 2017 but what it actually meant was End of Roaming Charges for Incoming Calls in Roaming, the Outgoing Calls are still charged as per the maximum ceiling defined by TRAI. But now, Airtel has started launching Special Roaming Packs offering Roam like Home benefits.

Airtel has launched Special Roaming Tariff Vouchers offering Home like Roam benefits to its users. It should be noted that Incoming Calls are already Free in Roaming and the new Special Tariff Voucher is for the Outgoing Calls.

At present, the Special Roaming Voucher is live & available in Delhi & Maharashtra only for Rs. 52 and Rs. 54 respectively offering “Home Tariffs in Roaming” for 28 days.

We will update as soon as we get information about the Special Roam like Home Tariff Voucher in other circles.

Airtel Roam Like HomeYou can check other Roaming Packs for Delhi on this page.

GD Star Rating
loading...
Airtel launches "Roam like Home" Roaming Packs, 10.0 out of 10 based on 3 ratings


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Tata DOCOMO UP East & Uttrakhand Roaming Packs 2017 [Complete Details]
  2. Tata DOCOMO Tamil Nadu Roaming Packs 2017 [Complete Details]
  3. Tata DOCOMO Maharashtra Roaming Packs 2017 [Complete Details]
  4. Tata DOCOMO UP West Roaming Packs 2017 [Complete Details]
  5. Tata DOCOMO MP & Chhattisgarh Roaming Packs 2017 [Complete Details]
  6. Tata DOCOMO Punjab Roaming Packs 2017 [Complete Details]
  7. Tata DOCOMO Andhra Pradesh & Telengana Roaming Plans 2017
  8. Tata DOCOMO Haryana Roaming Pack 2017 [Complete Details]
  9. Tata DOCOMO Gujarat Roaming Plans 2017 [Complete Details]
  10. Airtel launches Daily & Weekly Unlimited Packs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *