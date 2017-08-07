Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has revised its 3G Data Packs in Delhi telecom circle. After the revision, the 3G data packs in Delhi now offer up to 300% more data when compared to existing benefits. However, the revision is valid for 90 days effective 07th August, 2017 and might be regularised after Promotional period.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) offers 15 3G Packs for its customers in Delhi telecom circle. Starting with the 3G Pack 4, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) now offers 120 MB for 1 day and the 3G Pack 19 now offers 750 MB for 1 day.

The 3G Pack 42 now offers 1.5 GB for 3 days and the 3G Pack 50 now offers 300 MB for 30 days. The 3G Pack 76 now offers 3 GB for 7 days and the 3G Pack 99 now offers 1.5 GB for 30 days.

MTNL 3G Plans Delhi – 3G Plan by MTNL Delhi starting at Rs. 4

3G Data Pack Price of the Data Pack Data Usage (Revised) Validity Daily Data Pack Rs. 4 40 MB 120 MB 1 day 3G 20 Rs. 19 250 MB 750 MB 1 day 3G 42 Rs. 42 500 MB 1.5 GB 3 days 3G 50 Rs. 50 100 MB 300 MB 30 days Weekly Data Plan Rs. 76 1 GB 3 GB 7 days 3G 99 Rs. 99 500 MB 1.5 GB 30 days 3G 175 Rs. 175 1 GB 3 GB 30 days 3G 250 Rs. 250 1.5 GB 4.5 GB 30 days 3G 450 Rs. 450 3 GB 9 GB 30 days 3G 650 Rs. 650 5 GB 15 GB 30 days 3G 1190 Rs. 1190 9 GB 13.5 GB 90 days 3G 1199 Rs. 1199 6 GB 9 GB 180 days 3G 1200 Rs. 1200 15 GB 22.5 GB 30 days 3G1011 Rs. 1011 10 GB 15 GB 30 days 3G1949 Rs. 1949 20 GB 30 GB 60 days STV1449 Rs. 1449 1 GB for 30 days,

1GB data will be

added to subscriber

account every month

for 1 year. 365 days

You can recharge these MTNL 3G Plans for Delhi on MTNL Website and on other Online Retailers like PayTM, MobiKwik.com etc.

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings



