MTNL Delhi revises its 3G Data Packs, offers up to 300% more data in same price

MTNL 3G Plans Delhi - 3G Plans Revised in DelhiMahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has revised its 3G Data Packs in Delhi telecom circle. After the revision, the 3G data packs in Delhi now offer up to 300% more data when compared to existing benefits. However, the revision is valid for 90 days effective 07th August, 2017 and might be regularised after Promotional period.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) offers 15 3G Packs for its customers in Delhi telecom circle. Starting with the 3G Pack 4, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) now offers 120 MB for 1 day and the 3G Pack 19 now offers 750 MB for 1 day. 

The 3G Pack 42 now offers 1.5 GB for 3 days and the 3G Pack 50 now offers 300 MB for 30 days. The 3G Pack 76 now offers 3 GB for 7 days and the 3G Pack 99 now offers 1.5 GB for 30 days.

MTNL 3G Plans Delhi – 3G Plan by MTNL Delhi starting at Rs. 4

3G Data PackPrice of the Data PackData Usage (Revised)Validity
Daily Data PackRs. 440 MB     120 MB1 day
3G 20Rs. 19250 MB    750 MB1 day
3G 42Rs. 42500 MB    1.5 GB3 days
3G 50Rs. 50100 MB    300 MB30 days
Weekly Data PlanRs. 761 GB        3 GB7 days
3G 99Rs. 99500 MB    1.5 GB30 days
3G 175Rs. 1751 GB        3 GB30 days
3G 250Rs. 2501.5 GB     4.5 GB30 days
3G 450Rs. 4503 GB        9 GB30 days
3G 650Rs. 6505 GB        15 GB30 days
3G 1190Rs. 11909 GB        13.5 GB90 days
3G 1199Rs. 11996 GB        9 GB180 days
3G 1200Rs. 120015 GB      22.5 GB30 days
3G1011Rs. 101110 GB      15 GB30 days
3G1949Rs. 194920 GB      30 GB60 days
STV1449Rs. 14491 GB for 30 days, 
1GB data will be 
added to subscriber 
account every month
for 1 year.		365 days

You can recharge these MTNL 3G Plans for Delhi on MTNL Website and on other Online Retailers like PayTM, MobiKwik.com etc.

