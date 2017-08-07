Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has revised its 3G Data Packs in Delhi telecom circle. After the revision, the 3G data packs in Delhi now offer up to 300% more data when compared to existing benefits. However, the revision is valid for 90 days effective 07th August, 2017 and might be regularised after Promotional period.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) offers 15 3G Packs for its customers in Delhi telecom circle. Starting with the 3G Pack 4, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) now offers 120 MB for 1 day and the 3G Pack 19 now offers 750 MB for 1 day.
The 3G Pack 42 now offers 1.5 GB for 3 days and the 3G Pack 50 now offers 300 MB for 30 days. The 3G Pack 76 now offers 3 GB for 7 days and the 3G Pack 99 now offers 1.5 GB for 30 days.
MTNL 3G Plans Delhi – 3G Plan by MTNL Delhi starting at Rs. 4
|3G Data Pack
|Price of the Data Pack
|Data Usage (Revised)
|Validity
|Daily Data Pack
|Rs. 4
|40 MB 120 MB
|1 day
|3G 20
|Rs. 19
|250 MB 750 MB
|1 day
|3G 42
|Rs. 42
|500 MB 1.5 GB
|3 days
|3G 50
|Rs. 50
|100 MB 300 MB
|30 days
|Weekly Data Plan
|Rs. 76
|1 GB 3 GB
|7 days
|3G 99
|Rs. 99
|500 MB 1.5 GB
|30 days
|3G 175
|Rs. 175
|1 GB 3 GB
|30 days
|3G 250
|Rs. 250
|1.5 GB 4.5 GB
|30 days
|3G 450
|Rs. 450
|3 GB 9 GB
|30 days
|3G 650
|Rs. 650
|5 GB 15 GB
|30 days
|3G 1190
|Rs. 1190
|9 GB 13.5 GB
|90 days
|3G 1199
|Rs. 1199
|6 GB 9 GB
|180 days
|3G 1200
|Rs. 1200
|15 GB 22.5 GB
|30 days
|3G1011
|Rs. 1011
|10 GB 15 GB
|30 days
|3G1949
|Rs. 1949
|20 GB 30 GB
|60 days
|STV1449
|Rs. 1449
|1 GB for 30 days,
1GB data will be
added to subscriber
account every month
for 1 year.
|365 days
You can recharge these MTNL 3G Plans for Delhi on MTNL Website and on other Online Retailers like PayTM, MobiKwik.com etc.
