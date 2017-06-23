The tariff wars for Night Unlimited Data is getting intense and now Bharti Airtel is too expected to launch Unlimited Night Data Packs in competition to Vodafone’s SuperNight Unlimited Data Packs launched earlier this week.

However Airtel’s Night Unlimited Data Packs would offer Unlimited Data for 1 hour more from 12 AM to 6 AM as compared to Vodafone’s Unlimited SuperNight Data Pack which offers Unlimited Data from 1 AM to 6 AM.

The pack is already live in Kolkata for Rs. 28 and it offers Unlimited Data for 6 hours, thereby the cost of per hour Unlimited Data comes out to be around Rs. 4.5 per hour.

We will bring the Circle Wise Price of the Airtel’s Night Unlimited Data Pack as & when it is updated. Till the time, you can check out Vodafone’s SuperNight Unlimited Data Pack price in your circle on this page.

