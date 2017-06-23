Airtel

Exclusive : Airtel to launch Unlimited Night Data Packs soon

The tariff wars for Night Unlimited Data is getting intense and now Bharti Airtel is too expected to launch Unlimited Night Data Packs in competition to Vodafone’s SuperNight Unlimited Data Packs launched earlier this week.

However Airtel’s Night Unlimited Data Packs would offer Unlimited Data for 1 hour more from 12 AM to 6 AM as compared to Vodafone’s Unlimited SuperNight Data Pack which offers Unlimited Data from 1 AM to 6 AM.

The pack is already live in Kolkata for Rs. 28 and it offers Unlimited Data for 6 hours, thereby the cost of per hour Unlimited Data comes out to be around Rs. 4.5 per hour.

We will bring the Circle Wise Price of the Airtel’s Night Unlimited Data Pack as & when it is updated. Till the time, you can check out Vodafone’s SuperNight Unlimited Data Pack price in your circle on this page.

GD Star Rating
loading...
Exclusive : Airtel to launch Unlimited Night Data Packs soon, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Vodafone brings back Night Unlimited Internet
  2. Vodafone Super Nights Unlimited 4G/3G Packs [Circle Wise Details]
  3. Airtel launches Daily & Weekly Unlimited Packs
  4. Reliance launches Rozana Packs, offers 1GB data & 1 Hour Unlimited Calls
  5. Airtel Weekly Unlimited Packs Details [Circle Wise]
  6. Airtel launches new Unlimited FRC with 1GB data/day & Unlimited Calls for 84 days
  7. Airtel Daily Unlimited Packs Details [Circle Wise Details]
  8. Airtel launches Happy Hours, offers 100% Extra Data for its prepaid customers
  9. Airtel introduces New Unlimited Plans offering up to 2.5 GB data/day
  10. Idea starts offering up to 5GB daily data, Unlimited Packs updated in Punjab circle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *