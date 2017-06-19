4G Plans

Vodafone Super Nights Unlimited 4G/3G Packs [Circle Wise Details]

Vodafone Night Internet Pack Unlimited 2017 - Unlimited Night USSD CodeVodafone India had today launched SuperNight Night Unlimited Packs offering Unlimited 4G/3G data without any Fair Usage Policy. The packs are available only in circles where Vodafone has 4G/3G services and are not available in circles where Vodafone has no 4G presence at all.

Just to remind you, Vodafone SuperNight Packs provide Unlimited Data between 1 AM to 6 AM for 1 day only and if you have to use it daily, you will have to recharge it daily via MyVodafone App or by dialing *444*4#.

Vodafone Super Night Packs are not available in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Bihar & Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh and Punjab. For the rest of the circles, the prices are mentioned below.

Vodafone Night Internet Packs Unlimited 2017

CirclePrice of the Vodafone Super Nights
AssamRs. 24
ChennaiRs. 32
DelhiRs. 33
GujaratRs. 31
HaryanaRs. 31
KarnatakaRs. 33
KeralaRs. 33
KolkattaRs. 28
Maharashtra & GoaRs. 28
MumbaiRs. 31
North East IndiaRs. 24
OrissaRs. 34
RajasthanRs. 26
Tamil NaduRs. 32
UP EastRs. 31
UP WestRs. 31
West BengalRs. 29

Vodafone Unlimited Night USSD Code

You can activate the Vodafone SuperNight Unlimited Pack by dialing *444*4# or else you can recharge it via MyVodafone.

