Vodafone India had today launched SuperNight Night Unlimited Packs offering Unlimited 4G/3G data without any Fair Usage Policy. The packs are available only in circles where Vodafone has 4G/3G services and are not available in circles where Vodafone has no 4G presence at all.
Just to remind you, Vodafone SuperNight Packs provide Unlimited Data between 1 AM to 6 AM for 1 day only and if you have to use it daily, you will have to recharge it daily via MyVodafone App or by dialing *444*4#.
Vodafone Super Night Packs are not available in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Bihar & Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh and Punjab. For the rest of the circles, the prices are mentioned below.
Vodafone Night Internet Packs Unlimited 2017
|Circle
|Price of the Vodafone Super Nights
|Assam
|Rs. 24
|Chennai
|Rs. 32
|Delhi
|Rs. 33
|Gujarat
|Rs. 31
|Haryana
|Rs. 31
|Karnataka
|Rs. 33
|Kerala
|Rs. 33
|Kolkatta
|Rs. 28
|Maharashtra & Goa
|Rs. 28
|Mumbai
|Rs. 31
|North East India
|Rs. 24
|Orissa
|Rs. 34
|Rajasthan
|Rs. 26
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 32
|UP East
|Rs. 31
|UP West
|Rs. 31
|West Bengal
|Rs. 29
Vodafone Unlimited Night USSD Code
You can activate the Vodafone SuperNight Unlimited Pack by dialing *444*4# or else you can recharge it via MyVodafone.
loading...