Vodafone India had today launched SuperNight Night Unlimited Packs offering Unlimited 4G/3G data without any Fair Usage Policy. The packs are available only in circles where Vodafone has 4G/3G services and are not available in circles where Vodafone has no 4G presence at all.

Just to remind you, Vodafone SuperNight Packs provide Unlimited Data between 1 AM to 6 AM for 1 day only and if you have to use it daily, you will have to recharge it daily via MyVodafone App or by dialing *444*4#.

Vodafone Super Night Packs are not available in Andhra Pradesh & Telengana, Bihar & Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh and Punjab. For the rest of the circles, the prices are mentioned below.

Circle Price of the Vodafone Super Nights Assam Rs. 24 Chennai Rs. 32 Delhi Rs. 33 Gujarat Rs. 31 Haryana Rs. 31 Karnataka Rs. 33 Kerala Rs. 33 Kolkatta Rs. 28 Maharashtra & Goa Rs. 28 Mumbai Rs. 31 North East India Rs. 24 Orissa Rs. 34 Rajasthan Rs. 26 Tamil Nadu Rs. 32 UP East Rs. 31 UP West Rs. 31 West Bengal Rs. 29

Vodafone Unlimited Night USSD Code

You can activate the Vodafone SuperNight Unlimited Pack by dialing *444*4# or else you can recharge it via MyVodafone.

