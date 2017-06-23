BSNL

BSNL introduces 3 New Promotional Offers for Tamil Nadu

BSNL New OFFER TNBharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched 3 New Promotional Offers for its customers in Tamil Nadu circle. Among the 3 Promo Offers, 1 is a SMS STV, the 2nd one is a Combo Voucher and the last one is Voice STV.

Starting with SMS Special Tariff Voucher, BSNL has launched new STV 15 offering 1500 Local & STD SMS to any network for 28 days. But first 2 SMS daily would be charged at 50p/SMS after which you will be eligible to use the 1500 SMS from the STV. You can activate this SMS Pack by sending SMS NEWSMS15 to 123 and only Rs. 13.04 would be deducted.

The Combo Voucher 224 offers 20,000 Local & National sec along with 500 MB data and 200 SMS to any network in India for 26 days. The data & SMS under this Combo Voucher would work in Roaming as well. You can send SMS NEWCOMBO224 to 123 for activation and Rs. 194.78 would be deducted.

Lastly, BSNL has introduced Voice Voucher 149 offering 19,800 Local & National sec for 26 days. This Voucher can too be activated by sending a SMS NEWVOICE 149 to 123 and Rs. 129.57 would be deducted from main balance.

All these above mentioned offers are available from 22nd June, 2017 only. You can download & read full notification from here.

GD Star Rating
loading...


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. BSNL introduces 2 Promotional Combo Vouchers and a Full Talk Voucher till 30th June only
  2. BSNL brings Promotional Combo Special Tariff Voucher 269, offers 1GB data/day
  3. BSNL introduces Promotional Combo & Full Talk Time Vouchers till 30th June
  4. BSNL introduces Promotional Plan Voucher 54 & reduced tariff for Low Traffic BTS areas in Rajasthan
  5. BSNL introduces 8 Mbps Promotional Broadband Plans for Chandigarh
  6. BSNL introduces 5 New Offers for West Bengal users
  7. BSNL introduces 4 more Special Tariff Vouchers in Gujarat
  8. Tata DOCOMO Tamil Nadu Roaming Packs 2017 [Complete Details]
  9. BSNL Gujarat brings Promotional 8 Mbps Combo Broadband Plans for Vadodara & Rajkot
  10. BSNL introduces Postpaid Family Plan 299, 4GB data, CUG calling Free and more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *