Vodafone

Vodafone brings back Night Unlimited Internet

Vodafone Night Internet Pack Unlimited 2017 - Unlimited Night USSD CodeVodafone India has today announced the launch of Night Unlimited Internet Packs, the Vodafone Super Night. The Vodafone Super Night Pack are available starting today for 4G/3G customers and the effective cost of per hour Unlimited Internet comes out to Rs. 6 as shared by Vodafone.

The Vodafone Super Night Packs are priced in range of Rs. 30-Rs. 35 across different circles and offer Unlimited (without FUP) 4G/3G data for 5 hours. The Night Time for Vodafone Super Night Packs starts from 1 AM to 6 AM between which you can use these packs.

Vodafone Super Night Packs can be recharged by dialing *444*4# on Vodafone number or by Online Recharge or at all retail touch points. The Super Night pack can be activated any time of the day but will be applicable only during the subsequent Night Hours.

Vodafone Super Night Packs – Unlimited Night Internet for Rs. 6/Hour

Name of the PackVodafone Super Night Pack
Price of the PackRs. 30- Rs. 35
Data BenefitsUnlimited 4G/3G Internet between 1 AM to 6 AM
Call BenefitsNil
ValidityTill 6 AM 
Available from 19th June, 2017

We have updated the Circle Wise Price of the Vodafone Super Night on this page.

GD Star Rating
loading...


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Vodafone Super Nights Unlimited 4G/3G Packs [Circle Wise Details]
  2. Vodafone announces Special Ramzan Packs for UP West circle
  3. Exclusive : Vodafone launches 449 Plan offering Unlimited Calling & 1GB data daily for 84 days
  4. Vodafone India introduces SuperDay & SuperWeek recharges
  5. Reliance launches Rozana Packs, offers 1GB data & 1 Hour Unlimited Calls
  6. Airtel launches Daily & Weekly Unlimited Packs
  7. Vodafone announces Ramzan Special Offers for North East, Assam & West Bengal
  8. Airtel Odisha introduces Unlimited Pack 397 and Unlimited Pack 419
  9. Airtel launches Happy Hours, offers 100% Extra Data for its prepaid customers
  10. Vodafone introduces Theft & Damage Protection for its postpaid customers, Vodafone Red Shield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *