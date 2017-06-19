Vodafone India has today announced the launch of Night Unlimited Internet Packs, the Vodafone Super Night. The Vodafone Super Night Pack are available starting today for 4G/3G customers and the effective cost of per hour Unlimited Internet comes out to Rs. 6 as shared by Vodafone.

The Vodafone Super Night Packs are priced in range of Rs. 30-Rs. 35 across different circles and offer Unlimited (without FUP) 4G/3G data for 5 hours. The Night Time for Vodafone Super Night Packs starts from 1 AM to 6 AM between which you can use these packs.

Vodafone Super Night Packs can be recharged by dialing *444*4# on Vodafone number or by Online Recharge or at all retail touch points. The Super Night pack can be activated any time of the day but will be applicable only during the subsequent Night Hours.

Vodafone Super Night Packs – Unlimited Night Internet for Rs. 6/Hour

Name of the Pack Vodafone Super Night Pack Price of the Pack Rs. 30- Rs. 35 Data Benefits Unlimited 4G/3G Internet between 1 AM to 6 AM Call Benefits Nil Validity Till 6 AM Available from 19th June, 2017

We have updated the Circle Wise Price of the Vodafone Super Night on this page.

