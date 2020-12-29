Mi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G expected to launch on December 1st

Xiaomi ready to launch its new latest smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G. The smartphone was announced on November, 26 and it will be expected to launch on December, 01.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G has a 6.53” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses 5 on its front & back and the frame is plastic build.

Redmi Note 9 5G is powered by 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Octa-Core (2 x 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 & 6 x 2.0GHz Cortex-A55) with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with MIUI 12.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G will be available in two different RAM & two different storage variants, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G Camera Features

On the imaging features, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G comes with a triple-camera setup, 48MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 13MP punch-hole front camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.3 aperture. 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G Miscellaneous Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Most important thing is that the smartphone has a 5G network.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G Price & Availability

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G will be available in three different colors, Grey, Green & Violet. Coming to the price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.16,299).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

