Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 5G network

Xiaomi ready to launch its new latest smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. The smartphone was announced on November, 26 and it will be expected to launch on December, 01.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 PRO 5G Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 PRO 5G has a 6.67” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses 5 on its front & back and the frame is aluminum build.

Redmi Note 9 PRO 5G is powered by 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Octa-Core (2 x 2.2GHz Kryo 570 & 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 570) with Adreno 619 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with MIUI 12.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 PRO 5G will be available in two different RAM & two different storage variants, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 PRO 5G Camera Features

On the imaging features, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 PRO 5G comes with a quad-camera setup, 108MP main rear camera with 0.7µm pixels & an f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture. For depth images, it has a 2MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 16MP punch-hole front camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 PRO 5G Miscellaneous Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 PRO 5G has a 4820mAh non-removable battery with 33W fast charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Most important thing is that the smartphone has a 5G network.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 PRO 5G Price & Availability

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 PRO 5G will be available in four different colors, Blue, Red, Grey & Mint. Coming to the price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 PRO 5G is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.21,299).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

