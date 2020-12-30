Samsung Galaxy A02s is expected to launch in February 2021

Samsung ready to launch its new latest smartphone, Samsung Galaxy A02s. The smartphone was announced on November, 24 and it will be expected to launch in February 2021.

Samsung Galaxy A02s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A02s has a 6.5” HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses on its front and back & the frame is plastic build.

Galaxy A02s is powered by 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core (2 x 2.4GHz Kryo 570 & 6 x 2.0GHz Kryo 550) with Adreno 506 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy A02s will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A02s Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung Galaxy A02s comes with a triple-camera setup, 13MP main rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture with AutoFocus. It has a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 5MP punch-hole front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A02s Miscellaneous Features

Samsung Galaxy A02s has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 & a Dual 4G network.

Samsung Galaxy A02s Price & Availability

Samsung Galaxy A02s will be available in two different colors, Black & White. Coming to the price, Samsung Galaxy A02s is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.13,999).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

