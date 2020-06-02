Xiaomi K30i announced with 5G support

Xiaomi is going to launch the Redmi K30i 5G in India in early next month. This smartphone was announced at an event in China on May 25, 2020.

Xiaomi Redmi K30i Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K30i has 6.67” FHD+ display ( 1080 x 2400 pixels ) with 20:9 aspect ratio. It has glass sandwich body design with Corning Gorilla Glasses 5 on its front & back and frame is aluminium build.

Xiaomi Redmi K30i is powered by 7 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Octa-Core 1 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone is pre-loaded with Android 10 with MIUI 11.

Xiaomi Redmi K30i will be available in 6 GB RAM & 128 GB internal storage. Although the phone has huge storage option available, there is no expandable storage available in the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi K30i Camera Features

Coming to imaging front, Xiaomi Redmi K30i comes with Quad camera setup with 48 MP main rear camera for wide angle pictures with 0.8 µm pixels, f/1.9 aperture & Autofocus. For Ultrawide images, it has 8 MP camera with 1.12 µm pixels, f/2.2 aperture. It has 2 MP camera for close angle shots with f/2.4 aperture. At last it has 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has punch hole Dual camera setup with 20 MP main front camera with 0.8 µm pixels, F/2.2 aperture. It has 2 MP depth sensor camera with 1.75 µm pixels, f/2.4 aperture.

Xiaomi Redmi K30i Miscellaneous Features

Xiaomi Redmi K30i has 4500 mAh non-removable battery with 30W fast charging, Type-C cable 2.0 & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features are Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & side mounted fingerprint sensor. Most importantly, Xiaomi Redmi K30i supports 5G network.

Xiaomi Redmi K30i Price & Availability

Xiaomi Redmi K30i will be available in four different colors – Red, White, Blue & Purple. Coming to the price, Xiaomi Redmi K30i is expected to cost around €250.

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating



