Xiaomi ready to introduce Laptops in India

Xiaomi India on last Wednesday posted a teaser video that suggest the arrival of the Mi Laptop in India. This news is confirmed through their social media handles as well. However, Xiaomi hasn’t reveal the exact models it would be bringing to the Indian market.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3 Introduction



Given the work from home lifestyle due to the coronavirus crisis across the country, there seems to be an increased demand for budget and mid-range laptops among the consumers. It looks like Xiaomi India is coming up with Mi Notebooks that are popularly known for being priced aggressively in China.

However, it remains to be seen how far is the brand committed about the new category in the country. While it’s not confirmed, Xiaomi may launch the Mi Notebook Air 13.3 in India considering these are latest models. These were originally introduced back in 2019.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3 Specifications



Mi Notebook Air 13.3 (2019) as the name suggests will support a 13.3” Full HD display and is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor. The Notebooks comes with Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics, 8 GB RAM & 256 GB SSD storage. The Mi Notebook Air 13.3 features improved AKG speakers with Dolby surround sound and a metal fan for cooling.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3 Price & Availability

Coming to the price, because of different specifications prices are vary as per size and specifications. Mi Notebook Air 13.3 is expected to the cost around Rs. 58,000 on launch.

