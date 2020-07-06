Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with 5800 mAh long-lasting battery

Asus is going to launch its gaming smartphone Asus ROG Phone 3. This smartphone will be expected to launch on the 23rd of July, 2020.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Specifications

Asus ROG Phone 3 has 6.59” HDR10+ display ( 1080 x 2340 pixels ) with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a glass sandwich body design glass on its front & back and the frame is aluminum build.

Asus ROG Phone 3 is powered by 7nm+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 ( Octa-Core 1 x 3.09 GHz Kryo 585 & 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585 ) with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is pre-loaded with Android 10 with ROG UI.

Asus Rog Phone 3 will be available in two different RAM & three different storage variants, 12 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage & 16 GB RAM with 512 GB or 1 TB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option, there is no expandable storage option available on the phone.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with a dual-camera setup with 64 MP main rear camera with 0.8 µm pixels, f/1.8 aperture with Auto-focus. For Ultrawide pictures, it has 13 MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has 13 MP front camera.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Miscellaneous Features

Asus ROG Phone 3 has 5800 mAh battery with 30W fast charging, 4.0 Quick charge, 10W Reverse Charging & 3.1 type-C with 1.0 reversible connector. Other features are Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & under-display fingerprint sensor. Most importantly, the smartphone supports the 5G network.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Price & Availability

Asus ROG Phone 3 will be available in black color only. Coming to the price, Asus ROG Phone 3 is expected to cost around RS.75,000.

LIve Launch event: https://www.asus.com/event/ROG-Phone-3/

