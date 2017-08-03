Vodafone invests more than Rs. 10000 crore in Kolkata & West Bengal till date

Vodafone India has today announced that it has invested more than Rs. 10,000 crore in Kolkata & West Bengal circle to ramp up the network thereby becoming the preferred mobile service provider in terms of Subscriber base, Revenue Market Share & Retail touch points.

Vodafone further announced that its SuperNet 4G is now available in 2320 towns in Kolkata & West Bengal circle including towns like Darjeeling, Gangtok, Bashirhat, Nabadwip, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Krishnanagar, Midnapore, Kharagpur & Berhampore.

Also it has more than 21000 sites in Kolkata and Rest of Bengal circle covering over 98% of the total population. On the occasion, Vodafone also announced availability of Special Offers/Recharges for its customers in the circle which are as under:

Price of the Special Pack/Recharge Available For Benefits Monthly Unlimited Calling Plan In Kolkata – Rs. 347

In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 346 Unlimited calling to any network

1 GB data per day

Validity – 28 days SuperHour Voice In Kolkata – Rs. 7

In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 7 Unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone for 1 hour SuperHour Internet In Kolkata – Rs. 18

In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 17 Unlimited 3G/4G internet for 1 hour SuperNight Internet In Kolkata – Rs. 28

In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 29 Unlimited internet from 1 AM to 6AM SuperDay Unlimited Voice & Data In Kolkata – Rs. 19

In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 16 Unlimited Local & STD V2V Calls

100 MB on 4G Handset, 50 MB on other Handset

Validity – 1 Day SuperWeek Unlimited Voice & Data In Kolkata – Rs. 47

In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 47 Unlimited Local & STD V2V Calls

250 MB data on 4G Handset, 50 MB on other handset

Validity – 7 days SuperWeek Unlimited Voice & Data 2 In Kolkata – Rs. 88

In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 87 Unlimited Local & STD V2V Calls

100 Min Vodafone to other Local & STD calls

250MB 3G/4G Data (4G Handset), 50MB for Other Handset

Validity- 7 days

You can recharge these Special Packs by installing MyVodafone App or you can visit Vodafone website to recharge these online. You can also reach out to a Offline Retailer near you for recharge.

