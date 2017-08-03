Vodafone invests more than Rs. 10000 crore in Kolkata & West Bengal till date

Vodafone India has today announced that it has invested more than Rs. 10,000 crore in Kolkata & West Bengal circle to ramp up the network thereby becoming the preferred mobile service provider in terms of Subscriber base, Revenue Market Share & Retail touch points.
Vodafone further announced that its SuperNet 4G is now available in 2320 towns in Kolkata & West Bengal circle including towns like Darjeeling, Gangtok, Bashirhat, Nabadwip, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Krishnanagar, Midnapore, Kharagpur & Berhampore.
Also it has more than 21000 sites in Kolkata and Rest of Bengal circle covering over 98% of the total population. On the occasion, Vodafone also announced availability of Special Offers/Recharges for its customers in the circle which are as under:
|Price of the Special Pack/Recharge
|Available For
|Benefits
|Monthly Unlimited Calling Plan
|In Kolkata – Rs. 347
In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 346
|SuperHour Voice
|In Kolkata – Rs. 7
In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 7
|Unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone for 1 hour
|SuperHour Internet
|In Kolkata – Rs. 18
In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 17
|Unlimited 3G/4G internet for 1 hour
|SuperNight Internet
|In Kolkata – Rs. 28
In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 29
|Unlimited internet from 1 AM to 6AM
|SuperDay Unlimited Voice & Data
|In Kolkata – Rs. 19
In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 16
|SuperWeek Unlimited Voice & Data
|In Kolkata – Rs. 47
In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 47
|SuperWeek Unlimited Voice & Data 2
|In Kolkata – Rs. 88
In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 87
You can recharge these Special Packs by installing MyVodafone App or you can visit Vodafone website to recharge these online. You can also reach out to a Offline Retailer near you for recharge.
