Vodafone invests more than Rs. 10000 crore in Kolkata & West Bengal till date

Vodafone Night Internet Pack Unlimited 2017 - Unlimited Night USSD CodeVodafone India has today announced that it has invested more than Rs. 10,000 crore in Kolkata & West Bengal circle to ramp up the network thereby becoming the preferred mobile service provider in terms of Subscriber base, Revenue Market Share & Retail touch points.

Vodafone further announced that its SuperNet 4G is now available in 2320 towns in Kolkata & West Bengal circle including towns like Darjeeling, Gangtok, Bashirhat, Nabadwip, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Krishnanagar, Midnapore, Kharagpur & Berhampore.

Also it has more than 21000 sites in Kolkata and Rest of Bengal circle covering over 98% of the total population. On the occasion, Vodafone also announced availability of Special Offers/Recharges for its customers in the circle which are as under:

Price of the Special Pack/RechargeAvailable ForBenefits
Monthly Unlimited Calling PlanIn Kolkata – Rs. 347
In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 346
  • Unlimited calling to any network
  • 1 GB data per day
  • Validity – 28 days
SuperHour VoiceIn Kolkata – Rs. 7
In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 7		Unlimited Vodafone to Vodafone for 1 hour
SuperHour InternetIn Kolkata – Rs. 18
In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 17		Unlimited 3G/4G internet for 1 hour
SuperNight InternetIn Kolkata – Rs. 28
In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 29		Unlimited internet from 1 AM to 6AM
SuperDay Unlimited Voice & DataIn Kolkata – Rs. 19
In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 16
  • Unlimited Local & STD V2V Calls
  • 100 MB on 4G Handset, 50 MB on other Handset
  • Validity – 1 Day
SuperWeek Unlimited Voice & DataIn Kolkata – Rs. 47
In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 47
  • Unlimited Local & STD V2V Calls
  • 250 MB data on 4G Handset, 50 MB on other handset
  • Validity – 7 days
SuperWeek Unlimited Voice & Data 2In Kolkata – Rs. 88
In Rest of Bengal – Rs. 87
  • Unlimited Local & STD V2V Calls
  • 100 Min Vodafone to other Local & STD calls
  • 250MB 3G/4G Data (4G Handset), 50MB for Other Handset
  • Validity- 7 days

You can recharge these Special Packs by installing MyVodafone App or you can visit Vodafone website to recharge these online. You can also reach out to a Offline Retailer near you for recharge.

