Telenor Maharashtra 4G Packs 2017 

Telenor has expanded its 4G services to Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Nasik, PCMC, Pune, Sholapur, Vasai & Goa in Maharashtra & Goa telecom circle. Along with expansion, Telenor has revised its 4G plans as well for its customers in Maharashtra & Goa.

Telenor’s 4G expansion comes days after it expanded to few more cities in Gujarat telecom circle. One should note that Airtel India is going to complete the purchase of Telenor in the coming months but that has not stopped Telenor to be active and competitive.

Talking about the Telenor 4G Plans as revised in Maharashtra & Goa telecom circle, Telenor offers 5 4G Packs for its customers in Maharashtra telecom circle and they are exactly priced same as in Gujarat telecom circle.

Starting with the 4G Pack 28, Telenor offers 200 MB 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days and the 4G Pack 71 offers 1GB 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days.

The 4G Pack 105 offers Unlimited Local Calls Telenor To Telenor along with 1GB 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days and the 4G Pack 143 offers Unlimited Local & STD Telenor to Telenor calls with 2GB 2G/3G/4G Data for 28 days.

The 4G Pack 349 offers Unlimited Local & STD Telenor To Telenor calls, Local & STD Telenor to other calls with 1GB/day 2G/3G/4G Data for 4G Handset only for 28 days.

Price of the 4G Pack (in Rs.) Benefits Validity 28 200 MB 2G/3G/4G data 28 days 71 1GB 2G/3G/4G data 28 days 105 Unlimited Local Calls Telenor To Telenor along with 1GB 2G/3G/4G data 28 days 143 Unlimited Local & STD Telenor to Telenor calls with 2GB 2G/3G/4G Data 28 days 349 Unlimited Local & STD Telenor To Telenor calls, Local & STD Telenor to other calls with 1GB/day 2G/3G/4G Data for 4G Handset only 28 days

You can recharge the Telenor 4G Packs for Maharashtra via MyTelenor App or do Online Recharge on Telenor website or via an Offline Retailer or via USSD as shared above.

