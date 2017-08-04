The festival of Brother-Sister love is around the corner and to celebrate the spirit of it, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched some Rakhi Special Offers for its customers across India.

BSNL Rakhi Special Pack 74 offers Unlimited Local & STD calls on BSNL network, 1GB data and 74 mins for calls on other network. The BSNL Rakhi pe Saugat Offer is available for Rs. 74 and the validity is just 5 days. This special offer by BSNL is available from 03rd August, 2017 to 15th August, 2017 only.

Apart from BSNL Rakhi Pack 74, BSNL has launched 3 more Extra Talk Time Offers for Rs. 189, Rs. 289 and Rs. 389. All these Extra Talk Time Packs offers 18% Extra Talk Time along with 1 GB but with different validity options. These Extra Talk Time Packs can be availed any number of times from 03rd August, 2017 to 31st October, 2017 only.

Starting with Rs. 189 Pack, BSNL offers Rs. 189 talk time in main account, Rs. 31 in a dedicated account and 1 GB data. The talk time credited in dedicated account and 1 GB data would have a validity of 14 days. For South Zone circle, BSNL offers the same pack for Rs. 188 instead of Rs. 189.

Similarly, the 289 Pack offers Rs. 289 in main account, Rs. 51 extra in dedicated account and 1 GB data. The validity of Rs. 51 in dedicated account and 1 GB data is 28 days.

Lastly, the 389 Pack offers Rs. 389 in main account, Rs. 71 extra in dedicated account and 1 GB data and the validity of Rs. 71 in dedicated account and 1 GB data is 30 days.

Price of the Rakhi Special Packs Details/Freebies Validity Rs. 74 Unlimited Local & STD BSNL to BSNL calls, 1 GB free data and 74 min for calls on other network 5 days Rs. 189 (Rs. 188 for South Zone) Rs. 189 in main account, Rs. 31 in dedicated account & 1 GB data 14 days Rs. 289 Rs. 289 in main account, Rs. 51 in dedicated account & 1 GB data 28 days Rs. 389 Rs. 389 in main account, Rs. 71 in dedicated account & 1 GB data 30 days

