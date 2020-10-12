Vivo

Vivo V20 comes with a 33W fast charging

Vivo announced its new smartphone, Vivo V20. The smartphone was announced on September, 30 and will be expected to launch on October, 13.

Vivo V20 Specifications

Vivo V20 has a 6.44” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has an AMOLED drop-notch display.

Vivo V20 is powered by 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Octa-Core ( 2 x 2.3GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 465 Silver) with Adreno 618 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 11 with Funtouch 11.

Vivo V20 will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Vivo V20 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Vivo V20 comes with the triple-camera setup, 64MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels & f/1.9 aperture with Autofocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP camera for depth images with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 32MP drop-notch front camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo V20 Miscellaneous Features

Vivo V20 has a 4000mAh non-removable battery with 33W fast charging with USB Type-C 2.0. Other features include Dual 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & an under-display optical fingerprint sensor.  

Vivo V20 Price & Availability

Vivo V20 will be available in three different colors, Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz & Moonlight Sonata. Coming to the price, Vivo V20 is likely to cost around €338 ( approximately Rs.26,990).

