LG Q52 launched with a 48MP camera

LG launched its new smartphone, LG Q52. The smartphone was announced on September, 26 and it was launched on October 26.
LG Q52 Specifications
LG Q52 has a 6.6” FHD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has an IPS LCD screen.
LG Q52 is powered by 12nm Helio P35 MediaTek Octa-Core (4 x 2.3GHz Cortex-A53 & 4 x 1.8GHz Cortex-A53) with PowerVR GE8320. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10.
LG Q52 will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated MicroSD slot available on the phone.
LG Q52 Camera Features
On the imaging features, LG Q52 comes with a quad-camera setup, 48MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/1.7 aperture with AutoFocus. It has a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels with f/2.2 aperture. For macro images, it has a 2MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 13MP front camera with 1.2µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture.
LG Q52 Miscellaneous Features
LG Q52 has a 4000mAh non-removable battery with 3.1 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
LG Q52 Price & Availability
LG Q52 will be available in two different colors, Silky White & Silky Red. Coming to the price, LG Q52 is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.20,499).
We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.
