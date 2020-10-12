Samsung

Samsung F41 launched with a 64MP rear camera

Samsung launched its new smartphone, Samsung F41. The smartphone was launched on October, 08 and the first sale of the phone will be on October, 16.

Samsung F41 Specifications

Samsung F41 has a 6.4” FHD+ display (1080 x 2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a Super AMOLED drop-notch display.

Samsung F41 is powered by 10nm Exynos 9611 Octa-Core ( 4 x 2.3GHz Cortex-A73 & 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with ONE UI Core 2.1.

Samsung F41 will be available in single RAM & two different storage variants,  6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage & 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Samsung F41 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung F41 comes with the triple-camera setup, 64MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels & f/1.8 aperture with Autofocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture. At last, it has a 5MP camera for depth images with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 32MP drop-notch front camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung F41 Miscellaneous Features

Samsung F41 has a 6000mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging with USB Type-C 2.0. Other features include Dual 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.  

Samsung F41 Price & Availability

Samsung F41 will be available in three different colors, Fusion Black, Fusion Blue & Fusion Green. Coming to the price, Samsung F41 is likely to cost around €200 ( approximately Rs.16,000).

GD Star Rating
loading...


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ launch on 05 August
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with 6000mAh battery
  3. Realme 7 & 7 Pro will be launch on September 3, 2020
  4. Realme 7i comes with a 64MP camera
  5. Samsung A42 is expected to have a 5G support
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to launch in September 2020
  7. Samsung A42 announced and expected to have a 5G network
  8. Samsung S20 FE announced with 5G network support
  9. Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108 MP rear camera ready to launch
  10. Samsung latest Smartphone launched in India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *