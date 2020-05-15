Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 launched in India

Vivo V19 will be available for sale in India after its launch event was postponed several times due to ongoing Coronavirus lock down across the country. Vivo V19 is company’s latest upcoming smartphone to go on sale starting May 15, 2020.

Vivo V19 Specifications

Vivo V19 has 6.44” FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels ) Super AMOLED with 20:9 aspect ratio & punch-hole display. It has glass on its front and frame & back is plastic build.

Vivo V19 is powered by 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM712 (Octa-Core 2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Gold) with Adreno 616 GPU. The phone is pre-loaded with Android 10 with Funtouch 10.0.

Vivo V19 will be available in same RAM with different storage variants, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage, although the phone has huge storage option there is no need of external storage but it also support upto 256 GB expandable storage. Vivo V19 Camera Features

On the imaging front, Vivo V19 comes with Quad camera setup with 48 MP main rear camera with 0.8 µm pixels, f/1.8 aperture and auto-focus. For ultra-wide images, it has 8 MP camera with 1.12 µm pixels, f/2.2 aperture. For close angle shots, it has 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At last it also has 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, Vivo V19 comes with punch hole Dual front camera setup with 32 MP main front camera with 0.8 µm, f/2.1 aperture & 8 MP camera with f/2.3. aperture for ultra-wide images.

Vivo V19 Miscellaneous Features

Vivo V19 has non-removable 4500 mAh long lasting battery with 33W fast charging with Vivo Flash charge 2.0. For connectivity, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.0 Type-C USB & 1.0 reversible connector. The smartphone comes with under display optical Fingerprint sensor. Vivo V19 Price & Availabilty

Vivo V19 will be available in two different colors & in four different shades – Mystic Silver, Sleek Silver, Piano Black & Gleam Black. Coming to the price, because of same RAM but with Different storage variants, prices will vary as per specifications.

The 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage will be available for Rs. 27,990 and 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage will be available for Rs. 31,990. The smartphone will be available on Vivo India E-store, Amazon India, Flipkart and other major e-commerce websites along with all offline partner retail stores.

Vivo is also offering a bunch of launch offers for both online and offline. Customers can avail 10% cashback with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank Credit Card regular and Credit/Debit Card EMI transactions. They can also avail one-time screen replacement, 5% cashback on IDFC Bank First transaction, Jio benefits worth Rs 40,000.

