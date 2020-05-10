Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale in India on May 12

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will finally go on sale for the first time in india, Xiaomi has announced on its official website. As earlier this flash sale was supposed to happen on 25 March, but it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The first sale of this smartphone will be held on May 12 at 12 P.M. IST on Mi.com.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has 6.67” FHD+ (1080 x 2400) Dot Display with 450 nits brightness with 20:9 aspect ratio which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glasses 5.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SM7125 (Octa-core 2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver) with Adreno 618 GPU. The Phone Pre-loaded with Android 10 with MIUI 11.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three different RAM & storage variants, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. It also supports upto 512 GB expandable storage.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Camera Features

Coming to the imaging features, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with Quad camera setup with 64 MP main rear camera with 0.8 µm pixels, f/1.9 aperture and autofocus. For ultrawide shots, it has 8 MP camera with 1.12 µm pixels, f/2.2 aperture. For close angle pictures, it has 5 MP macro camera with 1.12 µm pixels, f/2.4 aperture. At last it also has a 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 µm aperture. For selfies, it has 32 MP punch hole front camera with 0.8 µm pixels.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Miscellaneous Features

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has non-removable 5020 mAh long lasting battery with 33W fast charging. For connectivity, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 , Bluetooth 5.0 & USB Type-C. Most importantly, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with side mounted Fingerprint sensor.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Price & Availability

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available in three colors – Aurora Blue, Glacier White & Interstellar Black. Coming to the price, because of three different RAM & storage variants, prices will vary as per specifications.

The 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage will be available for Rs. 16,499, while 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage will be available for Rs. 17,999 and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage will be available for Rs. 19,999.

