Motorola Edge+ launched in India for Rs. 74,999

Motorola Edge+ has finally launched in India after its arrival was teased last month. This is the company’s latest flagship smartphone which was unveiled in the country on May 19th and is available for purchase via Flipkart.com.

Motorola Edge+ Specifications

Motorola Edge+ has 6.70” FHD+ ( 1080 x 2340 pixels ) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glasses 5.

Motorola Edge+ is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 ( Octa-Core 2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585 ) with Adreno GPU 650. The phone is pre-loaded with Android 10.

Motorola Edge+ will be available in single RAM & storage variant, 12 GB RAM with 256 GB internal Storage. It has no expandable storage option available in this smartphone.

Motorola Edge+ Camera Features

Coming to the imaging features, Motorola Edge+ comes with triple camera setup with 108 MP main rear camera with 0.8 µm pixels, f/1.8 aperture & Quad Pixel technology for 1.6 µm pixels. It has 16 MP camera with 1.0 µm pixels, f/2.2 aperture for ultrawide & close angle images. At last it also has a 8 MP camera with 1.0 µm pixels, f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has 25 MP punch hole front camera with 0.9 µm pixels, f/2.0 aperture & Quad Pixel technology for 1.8 µm.

Motorola Edge+ Miscellaneous Features

Motorola Edge+ has a non-removable 5000 mAh long lasting battery with 18W turbopower, 15W wireless charging and 5W wireless power sharing option. It has a on-screen fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 and Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C and most importantly it supports 5G network, it will be the first phone by Motorola to introduce 5G network support on their smartphones.

Motorola Edge+ Price & Availability

Motorola Edge+ will be available in two colors- Thunder Grey & Smoky Sangria. Because of the brilliant features price is quite higher as compared to other Motorola phones.

Motorola Edge+ is available for Rs. 74,999. The smartphone is available readily on Flipkart staring 19th May, 2020.

