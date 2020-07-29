Vivo

Vivo S7 is expected to launch in August

Vivo will be launched its new smartphone Vivo S7. The smartphone is expected to launch in August  2020.

Vivo S7 Specifications

Vivo S7 will have a 6.4” FHD+ display (1080 x 2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a bezel-less punch-hole display.

Vivo S7 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz Kryo 475 & 1 x 2.2GHz Kryo 475 & 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475) with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with Funtouch OS.

Vivo S7 will be available single RAM & storage variant, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option available, there is no expandable storage available on the phone.

Vivo S7 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Vivo S7 is expected to arrive with triple camera setup, 64MP main rear camera with Autofocus. It has an 8MP wide-angle camera. At last, it has a 13MP depth camera. For selfies, it has a dual front camera, 44MP camera main front camera. At last, It has an 8MP wide-angle secondary front camera.

Vivo S7 Miscellaneous Features

Vivo S7 is expected to have a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Other features include, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & most important thing is that the phone is expected to have 5G support. It has an On-screen fingerprint sensor available on the phone.

Vivo S7 Price & Availability

Vivo S7 will be available in two colors- Black & Gold. Coming to the price, Vivo S7 is expected to cost around Rs.33,000.

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.      

GD Star Rating
loading...
Vivo S7 is expected to launch in August, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 launched in India
  2. Realme V5 is expected to have a 5G support
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ launch on 05 August
  4. Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with 5G network
  5. Xiaomi K30i announced with 5G support
  6. OnePlus Nord comes with 5G network
  7. Samsung A42 is expected to have a 5G support
  8. Oppo A72 5G is expected to launch in Mid of August
  9. Google Pixel 4a is expected to be launch in mid of August
  10. Vivo is ready to launch its new X50 series on July, 16

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *