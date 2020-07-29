Vivo S7 is expected to launch in August

Vivo will be launched its new smartphone Vivo S7. The smartphone is expected to launch in August 2020.

Vivo S7 Specifications

Vivo S7 will have a 6.4” FHD+ display (1080 x 2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a bezel-less punch-hole display.

Vivo S7 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz Kryo 475 & 1 x 2.2GHz Kryo 475 & 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475) with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with Funtouch OS.

Vivo S7 will be available single RAM & storage variant, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option available, there is no expandable storage available on the phone.

Vivo S7 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Vivo S7 is expected to arrive with triple camera setup, 64MP main rear camera with Autofocus. It has an 8MP wide-angle camera. At last, it has a 13MP depth camera. For selfies, it has a dual front camera, 44MP camera main front camera. At last, It has an 8MP wide-angle secondary front camera.

Vivo S7 Miscellaneous Features

Vivo S7 is expected to have a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Other features include, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & most important thing is that the phone is expected to have 5G support. It has an On-screen fingerprint sensor available on the phone.

Vivo S7 Price & Availability

Vivo S7 will be available in two colors- Black & Gold. Coming to the price, Vivo S7 is expected to cost around Rs.33,000.

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

GD Star Rating

loading...

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating



