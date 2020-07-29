Apple

Apple iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro is expected to announce in September

Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro. Both iPhones will be expected to announce in September.

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro Specifications

iPhone 12 will have a 6.1” HDR10+ display (1125 x 2436 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a glass sandwich body design Corning Gorilla Glasses on its front & back and the frame is stainless steel build.

While iPhone 12 Pro will have a 6.7” HDR10+ display (1242 x 2688 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a glass sandwich body design Corning Gorilla Glasses on its front & back and the frame is stainless steel build.

iPhone 12 will be powered by 5nm Apple A13 Bionic Hexa-Core (2 x 2.65GHz Lightning & 4 x 1.8GHz Thunder ) with Apple GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with iOS 14.0.

While iPhone 12 Pro will be powered by 5nm Apple A14 Bionic Hexa-Core (2 x 2.65GHz Lightning & 4 x 1.8GHz Thunder) with Apple GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with iOS 14.0.

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro will be available in single RAM with three different storage variants, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, 6 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage & 6 GB RAM with 512 GB internal storage.

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro Camera Features

On the imaging features, iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro is expected to arrive with triple camera setup & 3D LiDAR scanner. It has a 12MP wide-angle camera with 1.8µm pixels & f/1.8 aperture with face detection Autofocus. For macro images, it has a 12MP camera with 1.0µm pixels & f/1.8 aperture. It has a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. At last, it has a TOF 3D LiDAR depth scanner. For selfies, it has a 12MP wide-angle front camera with an f/2.2 aperture & SL 3D biometrics sensor.

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro Miscellaneous Features

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro is expected to have a 3210mAh battery with 18W fast charging & Qi Wireless charging. Other features include, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & most important thing is that both phones have 5G support. Both phones have a Face ID & On-screen fingerprint sensor.

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro Price & Availability

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro will be available in five colors- Matte Space Grey, Matte Silver, Matte Gold, Matte Midnight Green & Matte Blue. Coming to the price, iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro is expected to cost around $1099 ( approximately Rs.85,000).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the devices.

GD Star Rating
loading...
Apple iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro is expected to announce in September, 9.5 out of 10 based on 2 ratings


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with 5G network
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale in India on May 12
  3. Oppo India announced X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro with 256GB internal storage announced in india
  5. Oppo A72 5G is expected to launch in Mid of August
  6. Realme X3 SuperZoom expected to launch in India
  7. Samsung announces water and dust resistant Galaxy XCover Pro
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ launch on 05 August
  9. Realme 6i expected to launch in India in July
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to launch in September 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *