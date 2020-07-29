Apple iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro is expected to announce in September

Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro. Both iPhones will be expected to announce in September.

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro Specifications

iPhone 12 will have a 6.1” HDR10+ display (1125 x 2436 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a glass sandwich body design Corning Gorilla Glasses on its front & back and the frame is stainless steel build.

While iPhone 12 Pro will have a 6.7” HDR10+ display (1242 x 2688 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a glass sandwich body design Corning Gorilla Glasses on its front & back and the frame is stainless steel build.

iPhone 12 will be powered by 5nm Apple A13 Bionic Hexa-Core (2 x 2.65GHz Lightning & 4 x 1.8GHz Thunder ) with Apple GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with iOS 14.0.

While iPhone 12 Pro will be powered by 5nm Apple A14 Bionic Hexa-Core (2 x 2.65GHz Lightning & 4 x 1.8GHz Thunder) with Apple GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with iOS 14.0.

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro will be available in single RAM with three different storage variants, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, 6 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage & 6 GB RAM with 512 GB internal storage.

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro Camera Features

On the imaging features, iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro is expected to arrive with triple camera setup & 3D LiDAR scanner. It has a 12MP wide-angle camera with 1.8µm pixels & f/1.8 aperture with face detection Autofocus. For macro images, it has a 12MP camera with 1.0µm pixels & f/1.8 aperture. It has a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. At last, it has a TOF 3D LiDAR depth scanner. For selfies, it has a 12MP wide-angle front camera with an f/2.2 aperture & SL 3D biometrics sensor.

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro Miscellaneous Features

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro is expected to have a 3210mAh battery with 18W fast charging & Qi Wireless charging. Other features include, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & most important thing is that both phones have 5G support. Both phones have a Face ID & On-screen fingerprint sensor.

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro Price & Availability

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro will be available in five colors- Matte Space Grey, Matte Silver, Matte Gold, Matte Midnight Green & Matte Blue. Coming to the price, iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro is expected to cost around $1099 ( approximately Rs.85,000).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the devices.

