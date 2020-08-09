Nokia C3 low budget smartphone is expected to launch

Nokia a well-known mobile brand in India is ready to launch its new low-budget smartphone Nokia C3. The smartphone was announced on the 4th of August in China. it is expected that the smartphone will be launched on August,13.

Nokia C3 Specifications

Nokia C3 has a 5.99” FHD+ display (720 x 1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It has a glass on its front and back & the frame is plastic build.

Nokia C3 is powered by 28nm Unisoc SC9863A Octa-Core (4 x 1.6GHz Cortex-A55 & 4 x 1.2GHz Cortex-A55) with IMG8322 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10.

Nokia C3 will be available in single RAM & single storage variant, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. It has a dedicated microSD slot.

Nokia C3 Camera Features

On the imaging features, the Nokia C3 comes with a single-camera setup, an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture & Autofocus. For selfies, it has a 5MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Nokia C3 Miscellaneous Features

Nokia C3 has a 3040mAh removable battery. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 & Dual 4G support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Nokia C3 Price & Availability

Nokia C3 will be available in two colors- Nordic Blue & Sand Gold. Coming to the price, because the phone has average features price will also average. Nokia C3 is likely to cost around €90 ( approximately Rs.7500).

