Samsung S20 FE announced with 5G network support

Samsung recently announced its new smartphone of S-series, Samsung S20 FE. The smartphone was announced on September, 23 and it is expected to launch on October, 06.

Samsung S20 FE Specifications

Samsung S20 FE has a 6.5” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a Corning Gorilla Glasses 3 on its front, plastic back & frame is aluminum build.

Samsung S20 FE is powered by 7nm+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 585 & 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 585 & 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 585) with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with One UI 2.5.

Samsung S20 FE will be available two different RAM & storage variants, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option, there is a shared SIM slot as a microSD slot.

Samsung S20 FE Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung S20 FE comes with the triple camera setup, 12MP main rear camera with 1.8µm pixels & f/1.8 aperture. It has a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture. At last, it has an 8MP macro camera with 1.0µm pixels & an f/2.0 aperture with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it has a 32MP punch-hole front camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung S20 FE Miscellaneous Features

Samsung S20 FE has a 4500mAh non-removable battery with 25W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging & 4.5W reverse charging with 2.0 Type-C & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & an under-display optical fingerprint sensor. The most important thing is that the phone has a 5G network support.

Samsung S20 FE Price & Availability

Samsung S20 FE will be available in six different colors, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White, Cloud Red & Cloud Orange. Coming to the price, Samsung S20 FE is likely to cost around €730 (approximately Rs.62,000).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

