Samsung S20 FE announced with 5G network support

Samsung recently announced its new smartphone of S-series, Samsung S20 FE. The smartphone was announced on September, 23 and it is expected to launch on October, 06.

Samsung S20 FE Specifications

Samsung S20 FE has a 6.5” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a Corning Gorilla Glasses 3 on its front, plastic back & frame is aluminum build.

Samsung S20 FE is powered by 7nm+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 585 & 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 585 & 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 585) with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with One UI 2.5.

Samsung S20 FE will be available two different RAM & storage variants, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option, there is a shared SIM slot as a microSD slot.

Samsung S20 FE Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung S20 FE comes with the triple camera setup, 12MP main rear camera with 1.8µm pixels & f/1.8 aperture. It has a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture. At last, it has an 8MP macro camera with 1.0µm pixels & an f/2.0 aperture with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it has a 32MP punch-hole front camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung S20 FE Miscellaneous Features

Samsung S20 FE has a 4500mAh non-removable battery with 25W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging & 4.5W reverse charging with 2.0 Type-C & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & an under-display optical fingerprint sensor. The most important thing is that the phone has a 5G network support.

Samsung S20 FE Price & Availability

Samsung S20 FE will be available in six different colors, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White, Cloud Red & Cloud Orange. Coming to the price, Samsung S20 FE is likely to cost around 730 (approximately Rs.62,000).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

