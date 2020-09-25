Motorola E7 plus comes with a 48MP camera

Motorola is ready to launch its new smartphone of the E series, Motorola E7 Plus. The smartphone was announced on September 11 and it was launched on September, 16.

Motorola E7 Plus Specifications

Motorola E7 Plus has a 6.5” HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a drop-notch display.

Motorola E7 Plus is powered by 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Octa-Core (4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 240 & 4 x 1.6GHz Kryo 240) with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10.

Motorola E7 Plus will be available in single RAM & storage variants, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. It has a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Features

On the imaging features, Motorola E7 Plus comes with the dual-camera setup, 48MP camera with 0.8µm pixels & f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. At last, it has a 2MP camera for depth images with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has an 8MP camera with 1.12µm pixels & f/2.2 aperture.

Motorola E7 Plus Miscellaneous Features

Motorola E7 Plus has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 10W micro-USB 2.0. Other features include Dual 4G support, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola E7 Plus Price & Availability

Motorola E7 Plus will be available in two different colors, Twilight Orange & Misty Blue. Coming to the price, Motorola E7 Plus will be available for Rs.9,499.

