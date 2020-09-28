Realme 7i comes with a 64MP camera

Realme announced its new smartphone, Realme 7i. The smartphone was announced on September, 17 and will be launch on October, 07 at 12:30PM IST.

Realme 7i Specifications

Realme 7i has a 6.5” HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a Corning Gorilla Glasses on its front for display protection.

Realme 7i is powered by 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Octa-Core (4 x 2.0GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260 Silver) with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with Realme UI.

Realme 7i will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage, there is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone

Realme 7i Camera Features

On the imaging features, Realme 7i comes with a quad-camera setup, 64MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.3 aperture. For depth images, it has a 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 16MP punch-hole front camera with 1.0µm pixels & an f/2.1 aperture.

Realme 7i Miscellaneous Features

Realme 7i has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging with 2.0 Type-C & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & Dual 4G support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme 7i Price & Availability

Realme 7i will be available in two different colors, Aurora Green & Polar Blue. Coming to the price, Realme 7i is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.15,000).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

For watching the live launch event click here.

