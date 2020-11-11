Samsung M21s comes with a 6000mAh battery

Samsung recently announced its new latest smartphones of the M-series, Samsung M21s. The smartphone was announced on November, 06 and will be expected to launch in the Last of November.
Samsung M21s Specifications
Samsung M21s has a 6.4” FHD+ display (1080 x 2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a Corning Gorilla Glasses 3 on its front and frame & the back is plastic build.
Samsung M21s is powered by 10nm Exynos 9611 Octa-Core (4 x 2.3GHz Cortex-A73 & 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with One UI 2.5.
Samsung M21s will be available in two different RAM & two different storage variants, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage & 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.
Samsung M21s Camera Features
On the imaging features, Samsung M21s comes with a triple-camera setup, 64MP main rear camera with AutoFocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture. For depth images, it has a 5MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it has a 32MP punch-hole front camera.
Samsung M21s Miscellaneous Features
SamsungM21s has a 60000mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual 4G network & it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Samsung M21s Price & Availability
Samsung M21s will be available in two different colors, Black & Blue. Coming to the price, Samsung M21s is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.19,499).
We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.
