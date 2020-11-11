Nokia 8V expected to launch with a 5G network

Nokia recently announced its new latest smartphones, Nokia 8V 5G. The smartphone was announced on November, 09 and will be expected to launch in the Last of November.

Nokia 8V 5G Specifications

Nokia 8V 5G has a 6.81” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has an IPS LCD screen.

Nokia 8V 5G is powered by 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1 x 2.2GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 Silver) with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10.

Nokia 8V 5G will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone

Nokia 8V 5G Camera Features

On the imaging features, Nokia 8V 5G comes with a quad-camera setup, 64MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.4µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture. For depth images, it has a 2MP camera. At last, it has a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it has a 24MP punch-hole front camera with 0.9µm pixels & an f/2.0 aperture.

Nokia 8V 5G Miscellaneous Features

Nokia 8V 5G has a 4500mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The most important thing is that the phone has a 5G network.

Nokia 8V 5G Price & Availability

Nokia 8V 5G will be available in a single color, Meteor Grey. Coming to the price, Nokia 8V 5G is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.50,399).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

GD Star Rating

loading...



