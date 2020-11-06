OnePlus Nord N10 5G expected to launch with 64MP camera

OnePlus ready to launch its new smartphone, OnePlus Nord N10 5G. The smartphone was announced on October, 26 and will b expected to launch in November.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Specifications

OnePlus Nord N10 5G has a 6.49” FHD+ display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a Corning Gorilla Glasses 3 on its front and frame & the back is plastic build.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is powered by 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Octa-Core (2 x 2.0GHz Kryo 560 Gold & 6 x 1.7GHz Kryo 560 Silver) with Adreno 619L GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Camera Features

On the imaging features, OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes with a quad-camera setup, 64MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels & f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.3 aperture. For depth images, it has a 5MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 16MP front camera with an f/2.1 aperture.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Miscellaneous Features

OnePlusNord N10 5G has a 43000mAh non-removable battery with 30W fast charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Most important thing is that the phone has a 5G network.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Price & Availability

OnePlus Nord N10 5G will be available in a single color, Midnight Ice. Coming to the price, OnePlus Nord N10 5G is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.22,799).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

GD Star Rating

loading...



