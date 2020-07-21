Samsung latest Smartphone launched in India

Samsung is ready to launch its new M-series phone Galaxy M01s in India. It is the latest mid-range smartphone by Samsung. They launch the smartphone on 15 July 2020.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M01s has a 6.2” HDR10+ display ( 720 x 1520 pixels) with a waterdrop bezel-less display.

Samsung Galaxy M01s is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-Core ( 2GHz & 1.5GHz ). The phone is pre-loaded with Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy M01s will be available in the same RAM & storage variants, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. It includes 512GB expandable storage on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with Dual camera setup a 13MP wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture & Autofocus & it has a 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture with digital zoom up to 4x. For selfies, it has an 8MP punch-hole camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Miscellaneous Features

Samsung Galaxy M01s has a 4000mAh battery with 33W fast charging with Type-C cable & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & Dual 4G network. It has a fingerprint sensor on its back.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Price & Availability

Samsung Galaxy M01s will be available in two different colors- Light Blue & Grey. Coming to the price, Samsung Galaxy M01s is likely to cost around Rs,9999 INR.

