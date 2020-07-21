Samsung

Samsung latest Smartphone launched in India

Samsung is ready to launch its new M-series phone Galaxy M01s in India. It is the latest mid-range smartphone by Samsung. They launch the smartphone on 15 July 2020.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M01s has a 6.2” HDR10+ display ( 720 x 1520 pixels) with a waterdrop bezel-less display. 

Samsung Galaxy M01s is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-Core ( 2GHz & 1.5GHz ). The phone is pre-loaded with Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy M01s will be available in the same RAM & storage variants, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. It includes 512GB expandable storage on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with Dual camera setup a 13MP wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture & Autofocus & it has a 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture with digital zoom up to 4x. For selfies, it has an 8MP punch-hole camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Miscellaneous Features

Samsung Galaxy M01s has a 4000mAh battery with 33W fast charging with Type-C cable & 1.0 reversible connector. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & Dual 4G network. It has a fingerprint sensor on its back.

Samsung Galaxy M01s Price & Availability

Samsung Galaxy M01s will be available in two different colors- Light Blue & Grey. Coming to the price, Samsung Galaxy M01s is likely to cost around Rs,9999 INR.

GD Star Rating
loading...


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ launch on 05 August
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to launch in September 2020
  3. Samsung A42 is expected to have a 5G support
  4. Samsung announces water and dust resistant Galaxy XCover Pro
  5. Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 launched in India
  6. Oppo A72 5G is expected to launch in Mid of August
  7. Realme 6i expected to launch in India in July
  8. Realme C15 mid-range smartphone with 6000mAh battery
  9. Motorola mid range smartphone launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with 6000mAh battery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *