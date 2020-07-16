Realme 6i expected to launch in India in July

Realme ready to launch the new mid-range smartphone Realme 6i. This smartphone was announced on March 17, 2020, and it is expected to launch in India before end of July.

Realme 6i Specifications

Realme 6i has 6.5” HD+ display ( 1600 x 720 pixels ) with a 20:9 aspect ratio which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glasses 6. It has glass on its front and frame & back is plastic build.

Realme 6i is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core ( 2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) with Mali-G52 GPU. The phone is pre-loaded with Android 10 with realme UI 1.0.

Realme 6i will be available in two different RAM & storage variant 3 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage & 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal Storage. It has a dedicated microSDXC card slot.

Realme 6i Camera Features

On the imaging features, Realme 6I comes with Quad camera setup, 48MP wide-angle rear camera with 0.8µm pixels, f/2.2 aperture with Autofocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels, f/2.3 aperture. For macro images, it has a 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP B/W camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 16MP wide-angle punch-hole front camera with 1.0µm pixels, f/2.0 aperture.

Realme 6i Miscellaneous Features

Realme 6i has 5000mAh long-lasting battery with 18W fast charging & reverse charging support. Other features are W-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & Dual 4G support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme 6i Price & Availability

Realme 6i will be available in two different colors- White Milk, Green Tea. Coming to the price, because of different storage variants prices are also different. Realme 6i both storage variant is likely to cost around below €180 (approximately Rs.15500 INR).

