Moto G9 Play is expected to launch on July 30

Motorola is ready to launch its new smartphone Moto G9 Play in India. It is expected that the company launch this latest mid-range smartphone on July, 30(unofficial).

Moto G9 Play Specifications

Moto G9 Play will have a 6.3” FHD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) with a bezel-less waterdrop notch display.

Moto G9 Play will be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 Octa-Core ( 2.1GHz Quad-core Cortex A73 & 2GHz Quad-core Cortex A53 ) with Mali-G73 GPU. The phone is pre-loaded with Android 10.

Moto G9 Play will be available in single RAM & storage variant- 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage. There is expandable storage of up to 512GB.

Moto G9 Play Camera Features

On the imaging features, Moto G9 Play is expected to arrive with Triple camera setup 16MP primary camera with AutoFocus, 8MP wide-angle camera & 5MP depth camera. For selfies, it has a 13MP front camera.

Moto G9 Play Miscellaneous Features

Moto G9 Play is expected to have 4100mAh non-removable battery with Turbocharge support. Other features include Dual 4G support, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & fingerprint sensor on its back.

Moto G9 Play Price & Availability

Moto G9 Play is expected to available in two different colors- Black & Red (unofficial). Coming to the price, Moto G9 Play is likely to have cost around Rs, 12,999.

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

