Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ launch on 05 August

Samsung is ready to launch its new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ on August 05, 2020. The company has officially confirmed this via its website that the “Virtual Galaxy Unpacked Event” will begin at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) and will be live-streamed on Samsung Global Newsroom and Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have a 6.42” display ( 2345 x 1084 pixels ) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with glass sandwich body design with aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on its front & back. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will have a 6.9” display ( 1440 x 3200 pixels ) with a 20:9 aspect ratio and other features the same as Galaxy Note 20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ will be powered by Snapdragon 865 & Exynos 992 powerhouse depending upon the market. Both phones will come pre-loaded with Android 10 with One UI layering.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be available in single RAM & single storage option, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. While Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will be available in single RAM & two different storage options, 12 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage & 12 GB RAM with 512 GB internal storage. Although both the phone has a huge storage option there is no external storage option available on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to arrive with triple camera setup, a 12MP main rear camera with Autofocus, a 64MP telephoto camera for wide-angle pictures, and a 12MP camera with ultra-wide-angle pictures. For selfies, it has a 40MP in-display punch hole front camera with Autofocus.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will come with a similar triple camera setup but 108MP main rear camera with Autofocus, a 13MP telephoto camera for wide-angle pictures, and a 12 MP camera for ultrawide angle pictures. For selfies, it has a 40MP in-display punch hole front camera with Autofocus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ Miscellaneous features

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to have 4000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging & 9W reverse charging support. Other features are Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & most importantly the smartphone support 5G network. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ has 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging & 9W reverse charging support. Other features are Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & most importantly the smartphone support 5G network. Both phones have an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ Price & Availability

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ will be available in three different colors – Red, White & Black. Coming to the price, because of the different specifications and storage options prices of both the phones also differ.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to cost around $999 and Galaxy Note 20+ is expected to cost around $1,199. We will keep you updated as soon as we hear more about these devices.

GD Star Rating
loading...
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ launch on 05 August, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale in India on May 12
  2. Samsung announces water and dust resistant Galaxy XCover Pro
  3. Realme 6i expected to launch in India in July
  4. Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108 MP rear camera ready to launch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *