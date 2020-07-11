Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ launch on 05 August

Samsung is ready to launch its new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ on August 05, 2020. The company has officially confirmed this via its website that the “Virtual Galaxy Unpacked Event” will begin at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) and will be live-streamed on Samsung Global Newsroom and Samsung.com.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have a 6.42” display ( 2345 x 1084 pixels ) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with glass sandwich body design with aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on its front & back. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will have a 6.9” display ( 1440 x 3200 pixels ) with a 20:9 aspect ratio and other features the same as Galaxy Note 20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ will be powered by Snapdragon 865 & Exynos 992 powerhouse depending upon the market. Both phones will come pre-loaded with Android 10 with One UI layering.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be available in single RAM & single storage option, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. While Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will be available in single RAM & two different storage options, 12 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage & 12 GB RAM with 512 GB internal storage. Although both the phone has a huge storage option there is no external storage option available on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to arrive with triple camera setup, a 12MP main rear camera with Autofocus, a 64MP telephoto camera for wide-angle pictures, and a 12MP camera with ultra-wide-angle pictures. For selfies, it has a 40MP in-display punch hole front camera with Autofocus.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will come with a similar triple camera setup but 108MP main rear camera with Autofocus, a 13MP telephoto camera for wide-angle pictures, and a 12 MP camera for ultrawide angle pictures. For selfies, it has a 40MP in-display punch hole front camera with Autofocus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ Miscellaneous features

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to have 4000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging & 9W reverse charging support. Other features are Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & most importantly the smartphone support 5G network. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ has 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging & 9W reverse charging support. Other features are Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & most importantly the smartphone support 5G network. Both phones have an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ Price & Availability

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ will be available in three different colors – Red, White & Black. Coming to the price, because of the different specifications and storage options prices of both the phones also differ.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to cost around $999 and Galaxy Note 20+ is expected to cost around $1,199. We will keep you updated as soon as we hear more about these devices.

