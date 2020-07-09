Xiaomi RedmiBook 16 will be launched in early July

Xiaomi’s RedmiBook 16 Ryzen Edition is a Windows 10 Home laptop which was announced on the 26th of May, 2020.

Xiaomi’s RedmiBook 16 Specifications

Xiaomi’s RedmiBook 16 has a 6-inch display ( 1920 x 1080 pixels ). This laptop is pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home. It comes with the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset.

Xiaomi’s RedmiBook 16 is powered by 10nm AMD Ryzen 5 4500U. It will be available in 16 GB RAM with 512 GB SSD ( Solid State Drive ) with no hard disk support. Some other features are Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, Web-camera, Internal Mic Support, Touchpad & Dual speakers.

Xiaomi’s RedmiBook 16 Price & Availability

Xiaomi’s RedmiBook 16 will be available in Grey color only. Coming to the price, Xiaomi’s RedmiBook 16 is expected to cost around Rs. 45,000. It is expected that this laptop will be available in early July.

