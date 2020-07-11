Motorola

Motorola officially announced Moto 5G plus

Motorola officially announced its latest mid-range 5G smartphone Moto 5G Plus today. But Motorola said it will launch the device in the US market only.

Moto 5G Plus Specifications

Moto 5G Plus has a 6.7” Full HD+ display ( 1080 x 2520 ) with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It has glass on its front and back and the frame is plastic build.

Moto 5G Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G Octa-Core processor with Adreno 506. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10.

Moto 5G Plus will be available in two different RAM & two different storage options- 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. It also has a 1TB expandable storage option available.

Moto 5G Plus Camera Features

On the imaging front, Moto 5G Plus comes with a Quad camera setup 48MP main rear camera with 1.16µm pixels & f/1.7 aperture. For close angle pictures, it has a 5MP camera with 1.12µm pixels & f/2.2 aperture. it has an 8MP ultrawide angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & f/2.2 aperture.

At last, it also has a 2MP depth camera with 1.75µm pixels with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it has a Dual punch-hole front camera 16MP ultrawide angle camera with 1.0µm pixels with f/2.0 aperture & 8MP secondary camera with 1.12µm pixels & f/2.2 aperture.

Moto 5G Plus Miscellaneous Features

Moto 5G Plus has 5000 mAh long-lasting battery with 20W TurboPower Fast charging support. Other features are Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & Side fingerprint sensor, and Face unlock. Most important is the phone has a 5G support.

Moto 5G Plus Price & Availability

Moto 5G Plus will be available in Surfing Blue color. Coming to the price, because of different RAM & storage options the price is also different as per specifications.

4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage is expected to cost around €349 (roughly Rs, 29,000), and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage is expected to cost around €399 (roughly Rs, 34,000). We will keep you updated as soon as we hear more about the device. 

GD Star Rating
loading...


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Motorola mid range smartphone launched in India
  2. Motorola Edge+ launched in India for Rs. 74,999
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro with 256GB internal storage announced in india
  4. Xiaomi K30i announced with 5G support
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale in India on May 12
  6. Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108 MP rear camera ready to launch
  7. Vivo V19 with Snapdragon 712 launched in India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *