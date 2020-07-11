Motorola officially announced Moto 5G plus

Motorola officially announced its latest mid-range 5G smartphone Moto 5G Plus today. But Motorola said it will launch the device in the US market only.

Moto 5G Plus Specifications

Moto 5G Plus has a 6.7” Full HD+ display ( 1080 x 2520 ) with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It has glass on its front and back and the frame is plastic build.

Moto 5G Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G Octa-Core processor with Adreno 506. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10.

Moto 5G Plus will be available in two different RAM & two different storage options- 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. It also has a 1TB expandable storage option available.

Moto 5G Plus Camera Features

On the imaging front, Moto 5G Plus comes with a Quad camera setup 48MP main rear camera with 1.16µm pixels & f/1.7 aperture. For close angle pictures, it has a 5MP camera with 1.12µm pixels & f/2.2 aperture. it has an 8MP ultrawide angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & f/2.2 aperture.

At last, it also has a 2MP depth camera with 1.75µm pixels with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it has a Dual punch-hole front camera 16MP ultrawide angle camera with 1.0µm pixels with f/2.0 aperture & 8MP secondary camera with 1.12µm pixels & f/2.2 aperture.

Moto 5G Plus Miscellaneous Features

Moto 5G Plus has 5000 mAh long-lasting battery with 20W TurboPower Fast charging support. Other features are Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & Side fingerprint sensor, and Face unlock. Most important is the phone has a 5G support.

Moto 5G Plus Price & Availability

Moto 5G Plus will be available in Surfing Blue color. Coming to the price, because of different RAM & storage options the price is also different as per specifications.

4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage is expected to cost around €349 (roughly Rs, 29,000), and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage is expected to cost around €399 (roughly Rs, 34,000). We will keep you updated as soon as we hear more about the device.

