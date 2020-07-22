Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with 6000mAh battery

After the great success of Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung is ready to launch its new M-series smartphone Samsung Galaxy M31s. They confirmed this through their website, the phone will be launch on July, 30.
Samsung Galaxy M31s Specifications
Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 6.4” FHD+ ( 1080 x 2340 pixels ) super AMOLED & Infinity O display. It has a punch-hole display.
Samsung Galaxy M31s is powered by Samsung Exynos 9 Octa-Core ( 4 x 2.3GHz Cortex A73 & 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex A53 ) with Mali-G72 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10.
Samsung Galaxy M31s will be available in single RAM & single storage variant, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. It also has expandable storage up to 512 GB.
Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Features
On the imaging features, Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a Quad camera setup 64MP main rear camera with Autofocus. For wide-angle pictures, it has an 8MP camera. It has a 5MP camera for an Ultra-wide angle camera. At last, it has a 5MP depth camera. For selfies, it has a 32MP punch-hole front camera.
Samsung Galaxy M31s Miscellaneous Features
Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 6000mAh non-removable battery with 25W fast charging. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & Dual 4G support. It has a fingerprint sensor on it’s back.
Samsung Galaxy M31s Price & Availability
Samsung Galaxy M31s will be available in two colors- Black & Blue. Coming to the price, Samsung Galaxy M31s is likely to cost around Rs 14,999.
We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.
