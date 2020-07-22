Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with 6000mAh battery

 

After the great success of Samsung Galaxy M31, Samsung is ready to launch its new M-series smartphone Samsung Galaxy M31s. They confirmed this through their website, the phone will be launch on July, 30.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 6.4” FHD+ ( 1080 x 2340 pixels ) super AMOLED & Infinity O display. It has a punch-hole display.

Samsung Galaxy M31s is powered by Samsung Exynos 9 Octa-Core ( 4 x 2.3GHz Cortex A73 & 4 x 1.7GHz Cortex A53 ) with Mali-G72 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy M31s will be available in single RAM & single storage variant, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. It also has expandable storage up to 512 GB.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a Quad camera setup 64MP main rear camera with Autofocus. For wide-angle pictures, it has an 8MP camera. It has a 5MP camera for an Ultra-wide angle camera. At last, it has a 5MP depth camera. For selfies, it has a 32MP punch-hole front camera.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Miscellaneous Features

Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 6000mAh non-removable battery with 25W fast charging. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & Dual 4G support. It has a fingerprint sensor on it’s back.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Price & Availability

Samsung Galaxy M31s will be available in two colors- Black & Blue. Coming to the price, Samsung Galaxy M31s is likely to cost around Rs 14,999.

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

GD Star Rating
loading...
Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with 6000mAh battery, 10.0 out of 10 based on 2 ratings


    Thanks for visiting telecomGyaan.com.
    Please Share if you liked our effort. Other Interesting Articles for You:

  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ launch on 05 August
  2. Realme X3 SuperZoom expected to launch in India
  3. Realme 6i expected to launch in India in July
  4. Another low budget smartphone by Realme
  5. Realme V5 is expected to have a 5G support
  6. Realme C12 comes with 6000mAh battery
  7. Realme C15 will launch on July 28 with 6000mAh battery
  8. Realme C15 mid-range smartphone with 6000mAh battery
  9. Samsung latest Smartphone launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to launch in September 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *