Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with 5G network

Oppo India is ready to launch its new smartphone Oppo Reno 4 Pro. They confirmed this through their official website. The smartphone will officially launch on 31st July 2020.

 Oppo Reno 4 Pro Specifications

Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a 6.55” HDR10+ 3D Borderless Sense display ( 1080 x 2400 pixels ) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a glass sandwich body design Corning Gorilla Glasses 6 on its front & back and frame is aluminium build.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is powered by 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core ( 1 x 2.4GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1 x 2.2GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver ) with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be available in two different RAM & storage variant, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 12 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option available, there is no expandable storage available on the phone.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Features

On the imaging features, Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a triple camera setup 48MP wide-angle camera with 0.8µm pixels, f/1.7 aperture with Autofocus. For telephoto images, it has a 13MP camera with 1.0µm pixels, f/2.4 aperture with Autofocus. At last, it has 12MP for ultra-wide images with 1.4µm pixels, f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it has a 32MP camera with 0.8µm pixels, f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Miscellaneous Features

Oppo Reno 4 Pro has a 4000mAh non-removable battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support. Other features include, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & under-display fingerprint sensor. Most important thing is that it has a 5G support.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Price & Availability

Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be available in five different colors- Black, White, Blue, Pink & Green. Coming to the price, because of different storage variant, price are also different. Oppo Reno 4 Pro is likely to cost around €470 ( approximately Rs 40,000 ).

