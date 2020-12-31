Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A12 launched with Quad camera

Samsung launched its new latest smartphone, Samsung Galaxy A12. The smartphone was announced on November, 24 and launched on December 21.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 6.5” HD+ display (720 x 1600 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses on its front and back & the frame is plastic build.

Galaxy A12 is powered by 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-Core (4 x 2.35GHz Cortex-A53 & 4 x 1.8GHz Cortex-A53) with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy A12 will be available in three different RAM & storage variants, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with a quad-camera setup, 48MP main rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture with AutoFocus. It has a 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It has a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has an 8MP punch-hole front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. 

Samsung Galaxy A12 Miscellaneous Features

Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 5000mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 & a Dual 4G network. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy A12 Price & Availability

Samsung Galaxy A12 will be available in four different colors, Black, Blue, Red & White. Coming to the price, Samsung Galaxy A12 is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.15,699).

 

