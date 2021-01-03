Mi

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Launched with 6000mAh Battery

Xiaomi launched its new latest smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power. The smartphone was announced on December, 17 and launched on December 22.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 6.53” FHD+ display (1080 x 2340 pixels) with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has Corning Gorilla Glasses 3 on its front and back & the frame is plastic build.

Redmi 9 Power is powered by 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Octa-Core (4 x 2.0GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260 Silver) with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with MIUI 12.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power will be available in a single RAM & two different storage variants, 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage, 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There is a dedicated microSD slot available on the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Camera Features

On the imaging features, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power comes with a quad-camera setup, 48MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/1.8 aperture with AutoFocus. It has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture. It has a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has an 8MP punch-hole front camera with 1.12µm pixels & an f/2.0 aperture. 

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Miscellaneous Features

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 6000mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging & 25W reverse charging with USB 2.0 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2 & a Dual 4G network. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Price & Availability

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power will be available in four different colors, Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red & Electric Green. Coming to the price, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.10,999).

 

