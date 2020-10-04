Motorola Razr 5G will be arrive in India on October, 05

Motorola launched its new variant of Razr, Motorola Razr 5G. The smartphone was announced on September, 09 and launched on September 15. The smartphone will arrive in India on October, 05.

Motorola Razr 5G Specifications

Motorola Razr 5G has a 6.2” FHD+ display (876 x 2142 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a glass sandwich body design, Corning Gorilla Glasses 5 on its front & back, Plastic front (opened), hinge is build of stainless steel and frame is aluminum build. It has a 2.7″ second external G-OLED display (600 x 800 pixels).

Motorola Razr 5G is powered by 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octa-Core (1 x 2.4GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1 x 2.2GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6 x 1.8GHz Kryo 475 Silver) with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10.

Motorola Razr 5G will be available in a single RAM & storage variant, 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage, there is no expandable storage available on the phone.

Motorola Razr 5G Camera Features

On the imaging features, Motorola Razr 5G comes with a single-camera setup, 48MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/1.7 aperture with AutoFocus. For selfies, it has a 20MP front camera with 0.8µm pixels & an f/2.2 aperture.

Motorola Razr 5G Miscellaneous Features

Motorola Razr 5G has a 2800mAh non-removable battery with 15W fast charging with 3.1 Type-C. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1 & it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Most important thing is that the phone has 5G network support.

Motorola Razr 5G Price & Availability

Motorola Razr 5G will be available in three colors, Polished Graphite, Blush Gold & Liquid Mercury. Coming to the price, Motorola Razr 5G is likely to cost around (approximately Rs.1,20,000).

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about the device.

