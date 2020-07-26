Samsung A42 is expected to have a 5G support

Samsung is ready to launch its new smartphone Samsung A42 5G. It is the latest upcoming smartphone by Samsung. The smartphone is expected to launch in early September.

Samsung A42 5G Specifications

Samsung A42 5G will have a 6.3” FHD+ display (1080 x 2340 pixels). It has a glass sandwich body design Corning Gorilla Glasses 6 on its front & back and the frame is aluminum build.

Samsung A42 5G will be powered by MediaTek Helio P65 Octa-Core ( 1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 & 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 & 4 x 1.78GHz Kryo 485 ) with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10.

Samsung A42 5G will be available in two different RAM & storage variants, 6GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There is up to 512 GB expandable storage also available on the phone.



Samsung A42 5G Camera Features

On the imaging features, Samsung A42 5G is expected to arrive with Triple camera setup, 48MP primary rear camera with Autofocus. It has an 8MP wide-angle camera. At last, it has a 5MP depth camera. For selfies, it has a 32MP front camera.

Samsung A42 5G Miscellaneous Features

Samsung A42 5G is expected to have a 4500mAh non-removable battery with 25W quick charging support. Other features include, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & the most important thing is that the smartphone is expected to have a 5G support. It has an on-screen fingerprint sensor.

Samsung A42 5G Price & Availability

Samsung A42 5G will be available in two different colors- Black & White. Coming to the price, Samsung A42 5G is expected to cost around $440 (approximately Rs.33,000).

