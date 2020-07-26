Oppo A72 5G is expected to launch in Mid of August

Oppo is expected to launch its new smartphone Oppo A72 5G in India. It is the latest smartphone by Oppo. The smartphone will be launched in mid of August.

Oppo A72 5G Specifications

Oppo A72 5G will have a 6.5” FHD+ display (2400 x 1080 pixels). It has a multi-touchscreen technology.

Oppo A72 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core ( 4 x 2.0GHz Kryo 260 & 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 260 ) with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes pre-loaded with Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1.

Oppo A72 5G will be available in three different RAM with the same storage variants, 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage & 8 GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Although the phone has a huge storage option, there is expandable storage of up to 256 GB also available on the phone.

Oppo A72 5G Camera Features

On the imaging features, Oppo A72 5G is expected to arrive with Quad camera setup, 48MP main rear camera with 0.8µm pixels, f/1.7 aperture. it has an 8MP wide-angle camera with 1.12µm pixels, f/2.2 aperture. For macro images, it has a 2MP camera with 1.75µm pixels, f/2.4 aperture. At last, it has a 2MP depth camera with 1.75µm pixels, f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 16MP punch-hole front camera with 1.0µm pixels, f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo A72 5G Miscellaneous Features

Oppo A72 5G is expected to have a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. Other features include, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 & most important thing is that the phone is expected to have 5G support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo A72 5G Price & Availability

Oppo A72 5G will be available in three colors- Neon, Oxygen Violet & Black. Coming to the price, because of different storage variants, prices are also different, 4 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage is likely to cost around 1699 Yuan (approximately Rs.18,300), 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage is likely to cost around 1799 Yuan (approximately Rs.19,400) & 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage is likely to cost around 1999 Yuan (approximately Rs.21,600).

